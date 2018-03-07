Log in
Martina Appoints New Director

03/07/2018 | 12:50am CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Martina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MTN.H) (the "Company") would like to announce that Vern Bock has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Bock has been a successful business man in a variety of businesses, including real estate and mortgage banking. Mr. Bock brings 33 years of real estate investment experience as well as manager of various loans and controller of state revenues for the State of Nebraska. Currently, Mr. Bock is Senior Loan Consultant for Caliber Funding, a private direct lender. Prior to Caliber, Mr. Bock held the same position with Chase Home Lending and Washington Mutual Home Loans. Mr. Bock has served as a director for private and public companies both in the United States and Canada.

The appointment of Vern Bock to the Board of Directors is a result of the resignation of Mr. Charles de Chezelles as director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. de Chezelles for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

For more information, please contact:
Herb Brugh
19497680087


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Advertisement

