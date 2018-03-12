Martina King, CEO of Featurespace, Recognized as One of the 25 Most Influential Women in Payments

PaymentsSource, a leading news and information resource for payments and financial service professionals, recently named Martina King, CEO of Featurespace, a real-time machine learning software company, as one of the publication’s “Most Influential Women in Payments.”

The women on this year’s list include leaders, influencers, innovators, and technologists who work in banking, payment processing, merchant acquiring, and machine learning, among many other disciplines.

“Payments is becoming an increasingly important segment of the technology arena through all the ways it engages consumers and impacts their buying experiences,” King said. “This award recognizes the women who are moving payments forward and will further inspire me to bring innovation and vision to this industry and Featurespace.”

Each year, the editors of PaymentsSource select the top women in the payments industry who are unafraid to take risks with investments, bring new ideas, and help develop technology that changes the way people exchange money.

King joined Featurespace in 2012 following leadership roles at Yahoo! Europe and Capital Radio. She is currently non-executive director of Debenhams and was named one of the “Top 40 Powerful Women in Tech” by Silicon Republic.

“Since joining Featurespace, Martina has been instrumental in our growth by fully engaging with our customers and motivating the team internally,” said Dave Excell, co-founder and CTO of Featurespace.

