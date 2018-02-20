Log in
Masergy VP William Madison Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

02/20/2018 | 01:04pm CET

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masergy, a leading provider of hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communications solutions, announced today that CRN has named William Madison, vice president, global channel development, to its prestigious list of 2018 Channel Chiefs. Madison is credited with helping the company grow channel sales revenue by 20 percent through strategic field level and channel support, as well as creating detailed lead generation, business development and online training programs.

“Our channel program has continued to gain momentum because of our strong network of partners and our metrics-based approach that ensures we support them with the resources they need to be successful,” said Madison. “By accelerating the evolution of our program, we are helping our partners capitalize on the market desire for agile solutions that help drive digital transformation. Masergy maintains committed to the channel and being recognized as a ‘Channel Chief’ reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team.”

Executives on this annual list represent top IT leaders who excel at driving growth and revenue through channel partners. Madison was recognized for creating tailored business development plans which resulted in an increase of average deal size and the ability for partners to sell complete package deals consisting of Hybrid Networking, SD-WAN, Global UCaaS, and Managed Security solutions.

“The executives on CRN’s 2018 Channel Chiefs list stand out for their exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to the channel,” said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. “These individuals deserve special recognition for their development and support of robust partner programs, innovative business strategy and significant contribution to the overall health of a vigorously growing channel. We applaud each Channel Chief’s impressive record of accomplishments and look forward to their future successes.”  

The 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2018 issue of CRN.

About Masergy
Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions, and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, [email protected], LinkedIn and Facebook.


Media Contact:

Betsey Rogers
BridgeView Marketing for Masergy Communications
603-821-0809
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
