Mason Financial : MAJOR TRANSACTION COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE HFG GROUP (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF

ACQUISITION OF THE HFG GROUP

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 7 September 2017, 19 September 2017, 17 January 2018 and 7 March 2018; and (ii) the circular (the ''Circular'') of the Company dated 22 December 2017 in relation to acquisition of the Target Group. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Conditions have been fulfilled. Completion took place on 21 May 2018. Upon Completion, the Target Companies have become indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The consolidated financial results of the Target Companies will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Company.

The Target Group is principally engaged in the provision of wealth management services, including asset management, corporate and trust services, investment savings plans, tax planning, mandatory provident fund advisory and overseas property investment advisory services. Upon Completion, the Group is able to further strengthen its wealth management business in the Asia Pacific region, broaden and diversify its client base that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals which may allow the Group to cross-sell its financial and healthcare products.

Together with the successful completion of the acquisition of Raiffeisen Privatbank Liechtenstein AG on 28 March 2018, Completion further developes the financial ecosystem of the Group and creates synergy in its distribution channels for various financial products. The Group will continue to develop its financial platform with world-wide asset allocation capabilities that is capable of serving high net worth clients globally.

By order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Chang Tat Joel

Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela Ms. Fu Yau Ching Shirley

Non-executive Director: Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Tian Ren Can

Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice

Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmund