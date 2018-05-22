Material Handling Systems, Inc. : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VanRiet

Material Handling Systems, Inc. (“MHS”), a leading provider of advanced
parcel sortation systems, engineering and equipment, today announced
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VanRiet
Material Handling Systems (“VanRiet”), a leading global provider of
integration systems, equipment, and after-market services solutions,
from Avedon Capital Partners (“Avedon”) and management.
Founded in 1948 and based in the Netherlands, VanRiet offers a complete
range of automated sortation systems, integration and engineering
services, sortation equipment, and after-market services solutions to
its global, blue-chip customer base. With an experienced and highly
qualified management team and employee base, VanRiet serves high-growth
end markets, with a focus on courier and express parcel, traditional
postal, third party logistics, and warehouse and distribution customers.
“We look forward to welcoming VanRiet to the MHS family as we continue
to expand the capabilities, product set and geographic reach of MHS. MHS
has always been focused on putting outstanding customer service first,
and we believe VanRiet will provide MHS with a platform to support both
companies’ customers with excellent products and services throughout the
world,” said Tony Mouser, Chief Executive Officer of MHS. “We have
considerable respect for VanRiet’s management team and employee base and
look forward to supporting both as we take advantage of each other’s
highly complementary products, services, and expertise. VanRiet shares
the same core values and commitment to excellence that have made MHS an
established leader in the material handling market, making them the
ideal cultural fit."
“Over the last 70 years, VanRiet has grown from a small family business
into a leading global systems integrator by operating with the highest
standards, while delivering our customers tailored solutions that
address their most complex logistic challenges. We are very pleased to
align ourselves with Tony and his talented team at MHS, and look forward
to working alongside them as we continue to enhance our ability to meet
a broader set of customer needs around the world,” said Rik van den
Boog, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VanRiet.
PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as an Accounting and Tax Advisor and
Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to MHS. Robert W. Baird
Limited acted as financial advisor and Allen & Overy LLP acted as legal
counsel to VanRiet. The transaction is subject to customary closing
conditions. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.
About Material Handling Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Material
Handling Systems, Inc. has drawn from its employees’ experience and
expertise to become one of the leading material handling system
integrators in North America. The Company provides the parcel industry
with best-in-class design, implementation, and maintenance of turnkey
material handling sortation and distribution systems. For more
information, please visit http://www.mhsglobal.com.
About VanRiet
VanRiet is a global, fast-growing, and leading system integrator and
equipment supplier. The Company strives to improve the global
competitiveness of its customers by designing, integrating, installing,
and maintaining automated sorting solutions. VanRiet focuses its
solutions on the high-growth end markets of courier, express and parcel
services, e-commerce, and warehouse & distribution. VanRiet is
headquartered in Houten, the Netherlands with additional locations in
the USA, UK, China and Poland. For more information, please visit https://www.vanrietgroup.com.
About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.
Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. is a premier private equity firm investing
in middle market growth companies, headquartered in North America,
exclusively in four industry sectors: Business & Financial Services,
Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, and Media, Information Services &
Technology. Using the firm's deep domain expertise and the internal
operating capabilities of its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to
create deal sourcing advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve
operations in its portfolio companies in partnership with management
teams.
Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised over $22 billion of equity
capital, acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over 360
add-on acquisitions which collectively represent a combined enterprise
value at the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.
About Avedon Capital Partners
Avedon is a leading lower mid-market private equity firm in the Benelux
and Germany, providing growth capital in partnership with strong
management teams that have distinctive and ambitious growth plans
requiring a step change. Through dedicated sector teams, Avedon seeks
proprietary investments within the following four sectors: (i)
Industrial & Engineering (ii) Software & Technology, (iii) Business
Services and (iv) Consumer & Leisure. Through its Alpha teams, Avedon
endeavors to support its portfolio companies in the fields of Sales &
Growth Strategy, HR, Operational Improvement and Positioning.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005545/en/