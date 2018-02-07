Log in
Materials Down Amid as Volatility Lingers for Risky Sectors -- Materials Roundup

02/07/2018 | 10:46pm CET

Shares of miners and other commodities producers fell as Monday's market quake continued to send after-shocks through volatile areas of the stock and commodities markets. "Commodity prices have been caught up in the wild swings of the bond market," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "A return to stability is critical for equities to regain their footing." Mining giant Rio Tinto said it was hunting for acquisitions including in less conventional commodities such as lithium, even as it increased its buyback program and paid a higher annual dividend.

Rob Curran, [email protected]

