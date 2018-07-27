Log in
Materials Down as Dollar Lingers Near Highs -- Materials Roundup

07/27/2018 | 10:14pm CEST

Shares of miners and other commodities producers declined as the dollar lingered near recent highs. The rising dollar has pushed gold futures near their lowest levels of the year, around $1200 an ounce. BHP Billiton rose after the Anglo-Australian mining giant agreed to sell its onshore U.S. oil-and-gas unit to British oil major BP for $10.5 billion. If miner Anglo American's equity value stays low while its balance sheet continues to improve, the company will be ripe for a breakup, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

