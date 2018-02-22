Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Down as Fed Minutes Buoy Dollar -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:30am CET

Shares of miners and other commodities producers fell as relatively hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting buoyed the dollar against other currencies and U.S. Treasury yields. While most stocks rose in the wake of the summary of Janet Yellen's last central-bank meeting as chairwoman, bankers' view of a fast-growing economy was viewed as a double-edged sword, particularly for businesses that operate all over the globe, such as miners.

"In keeping with the more optimistic tone of the January FOMC meeting, the minutes also read more hawkish, citing 'substantial underlying economic momentum,'" said economists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Glencore shares rose after the mining and metals-trading giant, which suffered during the commodities crash in the middle of the current decade, said it quadrupled its earnings in 2017. Glencore signaled its resurgence and that of the mining industry by increasing its dividend payout and saying that it was on the lookout for deals. Southern Copper said it would spend $2.5 billion on a Peruvian mining project for which it recently received the tender.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/21Oil that reached Japan shores seen from sunken Iran tanker - Coast Guard
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21MPs launch inquiry into cryptocurrencies
RE
02/21Venezuela aims for crypto alchemy with new 'petro gold' token
RE
02/21Industrials Flat as Implications of Fed Minutes Sink In -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/21Leaders to discuss EU money, top jobs after Brexit
RE
02/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UN agency praises ecological protections
PU
02/21TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE : TSTC Alumni Savor Business Success
PU
02/21U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Issues Affirmative Final Antidumping Duty Determinations on Biodiesel From Argentina and Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Oil largely steady as dollar strengthens
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : Primary Endpoint Successfully Achieved in Mesoblast’s Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for..
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : BASKIN-ROBBINS : Announces Expansion In Toronto, Ontario With Plans For Four New Loc..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.