Materials Down as Fed Minutes Buoy Dollar -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers fell as relatively hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting buoyed the dollar against other currencies and U.S. Treasury yields. While most stocks rose in the wake of the summary of Janet Yellen's last central-bank meeting as chairwoman, bankers' view of a fast-growing economy was viewed as a double-edged sword, particularly for businesses that operate all over the globe, such as miners.

"In keeping with the more optimistic tone of the January FOMC meeting, the minutes also read more hawkish, citing 'substantial underlying economic momentum,'" said economists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Glencore shares rose after the mining and metals-trading giant, which suffered during the commodities crash in the middle of the current decade, said it quadrupled its earnings in 2017. Glencore signaled its resurgence and that of the mining industry by increasing its dividend payout and saying that it was on the lookout for deals. Southern Copper said it would spend $2.5 billion on a Peruvian mining project for which it recently received the tender.

