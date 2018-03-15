Log in
Materials Down on Strong-Dollar Fears - Materials Roundup

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

Shares of miners and other commodities producers fell sharply amid concerns about the appreciation of the dollar. President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, used his first interview as the head of the National Economic Council to advocate a stronger dollar. The prices of industrial and, particularly, precious metals have something of an inverse correlation with the relative value of the dollar. Gold for March delivery fell 0.6% to $1,316.80 a troy ounce, nearing its 2018 lows. Copper futures also fell, bringing their losses for 2018 to more than 5%.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

