Materials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers edged higher as investors sought confirmation about the pace of inflation after last week's weaker-than expected report on wage growth.

The Labor Department will release data on the consumer price index Tuesday which could confirm that inflation remains tepid, even as the job market remains tight.

The dollar continued lower Monday.

Nucor said it will build a $240 million rebar mill in Florida, the latest investment from the steelmaker in a bid to capitalize on a rising market for the metal.

Longtime Dow Chemical leader Andrew Liveris plans to step down next month, ending a nearly 14-year tenure that culminated with the chemical giant's combination last year with rival DuPont.