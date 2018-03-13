Log in
Materials Shares Fall; U.S. Steel Downgraded -- Materials Roundup

03/13/2018 | 10:34pm CET

Shares of commodities producers fell. Gold prices rose, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in February and President Donald Trump said he would nominate Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. U.S. Steel fell 7.6% after Vertical Group downgraded shares of the steel producer to sell from hold despite the company raising its forecast for the year.([email protected])

