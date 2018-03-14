Materials Shares Slide as Trade Concerns Loom -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers slid amid continued concerns about a potential trade war. U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. Leading the negotiations with foreign governments is U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, whose team will take into consideration arguments that are focused on national security, the legal basis for the Trump administration's tariffs under Section 232 of a 1962 trade law. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Mexico's Cemex over payments made by the company related to a cement plant it is building in Colombia to determine whether they violated federal bribery laws. Copper prices rose Wednesday after data showed China's economy expanded faster than expected in the first two months of 2018, helped by strong overseas demand for Chinese goods.

