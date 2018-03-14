Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Shares Slide as Trade Concerns Loom -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:53pm CET

Shares of commodities producers slid amid continued concerns about a potential trade war. U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. Leading the negotiations with foreign governments is U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, whose team will take into consideration arguments that are focused on national security, the legal basis for the Trump administration's tariffs under Section 232 of a 1962 trade law. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Mexico's Cemex over payments made by the company related to a cement plant it is building in Colombia to determine whether they violated federal bribery laws. Copper prices rose Wednesday after data showed China's economy expanded faster than expected in the first two months of 2018, helped by strong overseas demand for Chinese goods.

Write to Amy Pessetto at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pPanama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal
RE
05:18pKudlow says Trump to name him top White House economic adviser
RE
05:18pAll Toys "R" Us shops to shut in Britain
RE
05:16pIncoming Trump adviser Kudlow says he would like dollar a bit stronger - CNBC
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pIncoming Trump adviser Kudlow says strong dollar important for growth -CNBC
RE
05:14pIncoming Trump economic adviser Kudlow says China 'earned' tough trade response
RE
05:14pTelecom Shares Fall -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
05:12pTechnology Shares Edge Lower -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.