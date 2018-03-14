Matthews™ Markets for Sale a 209-Unit Multifamily Building in Fort Worth, Texas

Matthews
Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest growing
commercial real estate firm, has been exclusively engaged to market for
sale South 400, a Class A, 209-unit, newly constructed multifamily asset
in the heart of the medical district in Fort Worth, Texas.
Built in 2017, the five-story property boasts incredible open
floorplans, 2,600 square feet of ground-retail and provides residents
with amenities such as a sky-lounge, resort-style pool, state of the art
fitness center, and many other conveniences. The property has shown
strong operational performance and is now 94% leased. Additionally,
March 2018 brought the first round of renewals for South 400, 80% of the
units up for renewal entered into a new lease at a higher rent and with
no concessions, while the other 20% stayed and transitioned to a monthly
lease.
The property is located at 400 South Jennings Avenue and is ideally
situated in the Near Southside district of Fort Worth, TX, one of the
nation’s most eclectic and fastest growing cities. The Near Southside is
home to Fort Worth’s world class medical district containing some of the
area’s largest hospitals and medical offices, which are major sources of
employment for the area’s residents. Dallas-Fort Worth harbors one of
the highest job growth rates and has had the most jobs added from
November 2016 to November 2017 in the United States.
For more information regarding the sale of South 400 in Fort Worth,
please reach out to the listing brokers at Matthews™, David
Harrington and Daniel
McQuaid.
