Matthews™ Markets for Sale a 209-Unit Multifamily Building in Fort Worth, Texas

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate firm, has been exclusively engaged to market for sale South 400, a Class A, 209-unit, newly constructed multifamily asset in the heart of the medical district in Fort Worth, Texas.

Built in 2017, the five-story property boasts incredible open floorplans, 2,600 square feet of ground-retail and provides residents with amenities such as a sky-lounge, resort-style pool, state of the art fitness center, and many other conveniences. The property has shown strong operational performance and is now 94% leased. Additionally, March 2018 brought the first round of renewals for South 400, 80% of the units up for renewal entered into a new lease at a higher rent and with no concessions, while the other 20% stayed and transitioned to a monthly lease.

The property is located at 400 South Jennings Avenue and is ideally situated in the Near Southside district of Fort Worth, TX, one of the nation’s most eclectic and fastest growing cities. The Near Southside is home to Fort Worth’s world class medical district containing some of the area’s largest hospitals and medical offices, which are major sources of employment for the area’s residents. Dallas-Fort Worth harbors one of the highest job growth rates and has had the most jobs added from November 2016 to November 2017 in the United States.

For more information regarding the sale of South 400 in Fort Worth, please reach out to the listing brokers at Matthews™, David Harrington and Daniel McQuaid.

