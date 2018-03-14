Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Matthews™ Markets for Sale a 209-Unit Multifamily Building in Fort Worth, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate firm, has been exclusively engaged to market for sale South 400, a Class A, 209-unit, newly constructed multifamily asset in the heart of the medical district in Fort Worth, Texas.

Built in 2017, the five-story property boasts incredible open floorplans, 2,600 square feet of ground-retail and provides residents with amenities such as a sky-lounge, resort-style pool, state of the art fitness center, and many other conveniences. The property has shown strong operational performance and is now 94% leased. Additionally, March 2018 brought the first round of renewals for South 400, 80% of the units up for renewal entered into a new lease at a higher rent and with no concessions, while the other 20% stayed and transitioned to a monthly lease.

The property is located at 400 South Jennings Avenue and is ideally situated in the Near Southside district of Fort Worth, TX, one of the nation’s most eclectic and fastest growing cities. The Near Southside is home to Fort Worth’s world class medical district containing some of the area’s largest hospitals and medical offices, which are major sources of employment for the area’s residents. Dallas-Fort Worth harbors one of the highest job growth rates and has had the most jobs added from November 2016 to November 2017 in the United States.

For more information regarding the sale of South 400 in Fort Worth, please reach out to the listing brokers at Matthews™, David Harrington and Daniel McQuaid.

About Matthews Real Estate Investment Services:

MATTHEWS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES™ is recognized as an industry leader in multifamily, shopping center, STNL, management, leasing, portfolio disposition and 1031 Exchange programs. The firm is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and serves clients throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit WWW.MATTHEWS.COM.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aFORTUM OYJ : Competition watchdog reviews takeovers planned by Fortum Latvia energy company in Daugavpils
AQ
11:10aTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
11:10aFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
11:09aCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
11:08aCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
11:08aGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
11:08aFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
11:07auniBank-ADB saga
AQ
11:07aGOLD FIELDS : Around 1,350 workers to be affected by Goldfields redundancy?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.