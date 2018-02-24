Maui County HI : Hana Metals and Electronics Recycling Event March 1-3

PRESS RELEASE
For Immediate Release
February 23, 2018
Hana Metals and Electronics Recycling Event March 1-3
Wailuku, Maui, Hawai`i - The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will conduct a Hana Metals and Electronics Recycling Event for East Maui residents at the Hana Landfill on March 1-3, 2018 from 8:00 AM through 2:30 PM daily. Metal items accepted include appliances, scrap metals, propane tanks, auto batteries, and up to 15 auto tires. Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters. Electronics accepted include all computers and components. Microwaves will not be accepted during this event or thereafter.
For more information about metals drop-offs or businesses that would like to participate in this event for a fee, please call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at (808) 351-3504. For more information about computer drop-offs please call the county e-cycling hotline at (808) 280-6460. For other information about this event, please call the County AVM Office at (808) 270-8217.
###
