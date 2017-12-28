MaxYield Cooperative : Dan Stokes Retires from MaxYield Cooperative

Log in
12/28/2017 | 04:34pm CET

Dan Stokes, seed solutions specialist in MaxYield Cooperative's central area, recently retired. Based out of West Bend, Stokes served seed and agronomy clients at MaxYield since 2005, when he sold his Mallard Ag Center business to the cooperative.

During a retirement coffee held in his honor on December 27, Stokes was presented with a stainless steel Coleman cooler as a token of appreciation for his years of dedicated service to MaxYield.

We wish Dan all the best as he begins the next chapter in his life. Thanks Dan!

About MaxYield Cooperative

MaxYield Cooperative is a member-owned, diversified agricultural cooperative founded in 1915 and is headquartered in West Bend, IA. The cooperative has 24 locations and three Cenex convenience stores in Iowa. MaxYield also provides grain origination and accounting services for two Iowa feed mills. For more information, visit MaxYield online at www.MaxYieldCoop.com and www.FromTheField.com.

MaxYield Cooperative published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:34:01 UTC.

