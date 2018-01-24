MaxYield Cooperative : Master Now to Market Later

Join Hancock and Winnebago County Extension and Outreach, along with guest speaker Angie Setzer, to talk about marketing grain! Lean marketing strategies, principles, and risk management as part of an operation full marketing plan. At the end of the four-week course, you will walk away with your own personalized grain marketing strategy. This is also a great opportunity to network with other farmers in ag business.
4 Sessions
Cost: $40.00 singles
$60.00 couples
February 6
February 13
February 20
February 27
6:00 p.m.
Waldorf University Ballroom in Salverson Hall
Forest City, IA
Registration Deadline: January 26
Call your County Extension Office:
Hancock County: 641-923-2856
Winnebago County: 641-584-2261
