Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maxitrans Industries : Releases SafeADJUST™ Mezzanine Decks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 04:19am CET

MaxiTRANS has released an innovative new mezzanine deck system named SafeADJUST™. Available for specification across MaxiTRANS' range of leading trailer brands, SafeADJUST™ provides a significant boost in safety over traditional mezzanine decks by eliminating the human element of mezzanine deck adjustment, while also improving productivity.

[Attachment]

SafeADJUST Mezz Decks eliminate the human element from mezzanine deck adjustment.

Simple and fast to operate, SafeADJUST™ helps operators to better meet site work health and safety requirements. Using a conventional forklift, the mezzanine deck can be moved into the desired position ready for loading without the need for any person to ever exit the forklift or approach the trailer.

Kevin Manfield, General Manager of Products and Markets at MaxiTRANS, said that the release of SafeADJUST™ reinforces MaxiTRANS' commitment to safe trailer design. 'SafeADJUST™ is adjusted from the safety of a forklift, eliminating the need to manually remove and replace saddles when altering the deck height and keeping people well clear of safety exclusion zones.' He added that productivity in adjusting and loading the trailer is also significantly improved by removing the need to manually adjust saddles.

SafeADJUST™ is secured to the trailer as a permanent component, eliminating the chance of it falling from the trailer during manoeuvring or transit. Further, SafeADJUST™ can only be unlocked by raising the deck to the unlocking point located on each mezzanine post, reducing the chance of it falling unexpectedly.

'An innovative mechanical locking feature senses deck movement and controls the lock engagement automatically,' Kevin said. 'Lock indicators are installed on all four corners of the deck, allowing the operator to see when the locks are engaged and it is safe to retract the forklift.'

[Attachment]

Lock indicators are installed on all four corners of the deck, allowing the operator to see when the locks are engaged and it is safe to retract the forklift.

MaxiTRANS states that SafeADJUST™ doesn't occupy any additional space compared to its standard mezzanine deck, providing the best possible aperture and ensuring no loss of load area. The deck also sits flush with the trailer floor when completely lowered, maximizing internal height dimensions.

'As an added benefit, SafeADJUST™ has been designed without the use of complicated parts or mechanisms, improving reliability and serviceability,' Kevin said.

SafeADJUST™ is exclusive to MaxiTRANS and can be ordered across its range of Freighter Tautliner and Maxi-CUBE Slide-A-Side models.

Maxitrans Industries Limited published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 03:19:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09a MICROSOFT : renewal and acquisition of Microsoft licenses in the Select and EA (Erterprise Agreement)
06:09a NVIDIA : DRIVE Xavier, World’s Most Powerful SoC, Brings Dramatic New AI Capabilities
06:09a PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI : Check-in and Boarding Closure Times
06:08a Ford to launch diesel truck to grab fuel economy edge
06:08a SUSTAINABLE FOREST : support for Sustainable Forest and Land Management and Energy Efficiency Actions
06:08a NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK : Acquisition of Communication Equipment (SBE)
06:07a Construction materials, metal and non-metallic supplies
06:07a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Acquisition of Office Equipment (SBE)
06:07a NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK : Acquisition of Software (SBE)
06:07a TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Machinery and working machinery services for managung stone management.
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : To Buy Impact Biomedicines
2SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINGAPORE PRESS : 96.3好FM – SINGAPORE’S ALL NEW CHINESE ..
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE's clearing house LCH reports record volumes in 2017
4BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : BEAT : World leaders visiting China's Terracotta Warriors over the past 15 years
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Vietnam Veterans, Walmart work to support veterans in Doña Ana County
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.