Maxitrans Industries : Releases SafeADJUST™ Mezzanine Decks

MaxiTRANS has released an innovative new mezzanine deck system named SafeADJUST™. Available for specification across MaxiTRANS' range of leading trailer brands, SafeADJUST™ provides a significant boost in safety over traditional mezzanine decks by eliminating the human element of mezzanine deck adjustment, while also improving productivity.

[Attachment] SafeADJUST Mezz Decks eliminate the human element from mezzanine deck adjustment.

Simple and fast to operate, SafeADJUST™ helps operators to better meet site work health and safety requirements. Using a conventional forklift, the mezzanine deck can be moved into the desired position ready for loading without the need for any person to ever exit the forklift or approach the trailer.

Kevin Manfield, General Manager of Products and Markets at MaxiTRANS, said that the release of SafeADJUST™ reinforces MaxiTRANS' commitment to safe trailer design. 'SafeADJUST™ is adjusted from the safety of a forklift, eliminating the need to manually remove and replace saddles when altering the deck height and keeping people well clear of safety exclusion zones.' He added that productivity in adjusting and loading the trailer is also significantly improved by removing the need to manually adjust saddles.

SafeADJUST™ is secured to the trailer as a permanent component, eliminating the chance of it falling from the trailer during manoeuvring or transit. Further, SafeADJUST™ can only be unlocked by raising the deck to the unlocking point located on each mezzanine post, reducing the chance of it falling unexpectedly.

'An innovative mechanical locking feature senses deck movement and controls the lock engagement automatically,' Kevin said. 'Lock indicators are installed on all four corners of the deck, allowing the operator to see when the locks are engaged and it is safe to retract the forklift.'

[Attachment] Lock indicators are installed on all four corners of the deck, allowing the operator to see when the locks are engaged and it is safe to retract the forklift.

MaxiTRANS states that SafeADJUST™ doesn't occupy any additional space compared to its standard mezzanine deck, providing the best possible aperture and ensuring no loss of load area. The deck also sits flush with the trailer floor when completely lowered, maximizing internal height dimensions.

'As an added benefit, SafeADJUST™ has been designed without the use of complicated parts or mechanisms, improving reliability and serviceability,' Kevin said.

SafeADJUST™ is exclusive to MaxiTRANS and can be ordered across its range of Freighter Tautliner and Maxi-CUBE Slide-A-Side models.