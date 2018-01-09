McAfee® Identity Theft Protection Helps Deliver Peace of Mind to Consumers in the Face of Mounting Data Breaches

McAfee Innovates Beyond Antivirus Software, Delivers on Vision to Protect All Aspects of People’s Digital Lives

CES -- As widespread data breaches continue to make headlines and consumers become more vigilant around security and privacy, cybersecurity leader McAfee today announced McAfee Identity Theft Protection, allowing users to take a proactive approach to protecting their identities. McAfee understands consumers want to feel safe, and that safety is a very personal thing. McAfee Identity Theft Protection helps deliver the peace of mind people desire by providing personal monitoring, financial monitoring and recovery tools against identity theft and financial fraud.

Recent McAfee research reveals that identity theft is top of mind for consumers, with most survey respondents reporting it as their primary or secondary concern when it comes to cybersecurity priorities. Despite this high level of concern, only about one in three (37%) currently use an identity theft protection solution, highlighting the need for consumers to feel secure in the choice of provider they use to help protect their sensitive, personal information.

“This past year in particular, we’ve seen some of the worst data breaches yet, further underscoring the need for consumers to be increasingly vigilant in protecting their personal information,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. “As a global leader in cybersecurity that protects more than 375 million customers and is at the forefront of the latest threat research, McAfee is best equipped to help consumers safeguard their identities in a world where we continue to see more sophisticated and frequent attacks.”

Key Features and Benefits Include1:

Cyber Monitoring – Scans the online black market and the Dark Web and notifies users when their personal information is at risk

– Scans the online black market and the Dark Web and notifies users when their personal information is at risk Social Security Number Trace – Delivers reports of known aliases and addresses tied to a user’s social security number so they can review for potentially fictitious identities

– Delivers reports of known aliases and addresses tied to a user’s social security number so they can review for potentially fictitious identities Credit Monitoring – Sends reports based on lending and credit history and alerts users to changes to creditworthiness

– Sends reports based on lending and credit history and alerts users to changes to creditworthiness 24/7 Dedicated Agent Support – Allows users access to agents who can answer questions and provide guidance on topics from using credit responsibly to handling identity theft

– Allows users access to agents who can answer questions and provide guidance on topics from using credit responsibly to handling identity theft ID Recovery and Stolen Funds Reimbursement – Reimburses users for qualifying recovery costs if their identity is stolen, including expenses such as lost wages and legal fees

Availability and Pricing

McAfee Identity Theft Protection will be available in the U.S. beginning in Q1 2018. To allow customers to select the protection that is right for them, there are three product tiers: McAfee Identity Theft Protection Standard ($89.99/year), McAfee Identity Theft Protection Plus ($174.99/year) and McAfee Identity Theft Protection Premium ($264.99/year), with varying feature sets.

Additionally, beginning today, OEMs can work with McAfee to offer identity theft protection as part of McAfee LiveSafe security service to their customers enrolled in automatic renewal. With McAfee LiveSafe, consumers can get the best of both worlds with comprehensive protection that empowers them to take charge of protecting both their identity and devices2.

By offering a customer-centric approach to identity theft protection that can be customized for varying needs and budgets, McAfee is delivering on its commitment to helping consumers connect with confidence. More details on pricing, availability and features can be found here.

1 Feature Notices:

Fraud Reimbursement Recovery Coverage is subject to the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Financial monitoring features are limited to applications and accounts at our partner financial institutions.

Consumers have numerous rights under the FCRA, including the right to dispute inaccurate information in your credit report(s). Consumer reporting agencies are required to investigate and respond to your dispute, but are not obligated to change or remove accurate information that is reported in compliance with applicable law. While this plan can provide you assistance in filing a dispute, the FCRA allows you to file a dispute for free with a consumer reporting agency without the assistance of a third party.

For more information on the Terms of Service for McAfee Identity Theft Protection see the Product Terms here.

2 To be eligible for the free Identity Theft Protection Essentials subscription, consumers must either have a qualifying free trial or a paid subscription with a participating partner, and must be enrolled in automatic renewal (turned on) and the account must have a valid credit card, debit card, or other payment mechanism on file. The free subscription will be granted to the registered McAfee account holder. For additional information and terms see here.

About McAfee

McAfee is one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee, the McAfee logo, and McAfee LiveSafe, are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006789/en/