McAfee® Identity Theft Protection Helps Deliver Peace of Mind to Consumers in the Face of Mounting Data Breaches

CES -- As widespread
data breaches continue to make headlines and consumers become more
vigilant around security and privacy, cybersecurity leader McAfee today
announced McAfee Identity Theft Protection, allowing users to take a
proactive approach to protecting their identities. McAfee understands
consumers want to feel safe, and that safety is a very personal thing.
McAfee Identity Theft Protection helps deliver the peace of mind people
desire by providing personal monitoring, financial monitoring and
recovery tools against identity theft and financial fraud.
Recent McAfee research
reveals that identity theft is top of mind for consumers, with most
survey respondents reporting it as their primary or secondary concern
when it comes to cybersecurity priorities. Despite this high level of
concern, only about one in three (37%) currently use an identity theft
protection solution, highlighting the need for consumers to feel secure
in the choice of provider they use to help protect their sensitive,
personal information.
“This past year in particular, we’ve seen some of the worst data
breaches yet, further underscoring the need for consumers to be
increasingly vigilant in protecting their personal information,” said
John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group,
McAfee. “As a global leader in cybersecurity that protects more than 375
million customers and is at the forefront of the latest threat research,
McAfee is best equipped to help consumers safeguard their identities in
a world where we continue to see more sophisticated and frequent
attacks.”
Key Features and Benefits Include1:
-
Cyber Monitoring – Scans the online black market and the Dark
Web and notifies users when their personal information is at risk
-
Social Security Number Trace – Delivers reports of known
aliases and addresses tied to a user’s social security number so they
can review for potentially fictitious identities
-
Credit Monitoring – Sends reports based on lending and credit
history and alerts users to changes to creditworthiness
-
24/7 Dedicated Agent Support – Allows users access to agents
who can answer questions and provide guidance on topics from using
credit responsibly to handling identity theft
-
ID Recovery and Stolen Funds Reimbursement – Reimburses users
for qualifying recovery costs if their identity is stolen, including
expenses such as lost wages and legal fees
Availability and Pricing
McAfee Identity Theft Protection will be available in the U.S. beginning
in Q1 2018. To allow customers to select the protection that is right
for them, there are three product tiers: McAfee Identity Theft
Protection Standard ($89.99/year), McAfee Identity Theft Protection Plus
($174.99/year) and McAfee Identity Theft Protection Premium
($264.99/year), with varying feature sets.
Additionally, beginning today, OEMs can work with McAfee to offer
identity theft protection as part of McAfee LiveSafe security service to
their customers enrolled in automatic renewal. With McAfee LiveSafe,
consumers can get the best of both worlds with comprehensive protection
that empowers them to take charge of protecting both their identity and
devices2.
By offering a customer-centric approach to identity theft protection
that can be customized for varying needs and budgets, McAfee is
delivering on its commitment to helping consumers connect with
confidence. More details on pricing, availability and features can be
found here.
1 Feature Notices:
-
Fraud Reimbursement Recovery Coverage is subject to the terms and
conditions of the insurance policy.
-
Financial monitoring features are limited to applications and accounts
at our partner financial institutions.
-
Consumers have numerous rights under the FCRA, including the right to
dispute inaccurate information in your credit report(s). Consumer
reporting agencies are required to investigate and respond to your
dispute, but are not obligated to change or remove accurate
information that is reported in compliance with applicable law. While
this plan can provide you assistance in filing a dispute, the FCRA
allows you to file a dispute for free with a consumer reporting agency
without the assistance of a third party.
-
For more information on the Terms of Service for McAfee Identity Theft
Protection see the Product Terms here.
2 To be eligible for the free Identity Theft Protection
Essentials subscription, consumers must either have a qualifying free
trial or a paid subscription with a participating partner, and must be
enrolled in automatic renewal (turned on) and the account must have a
valid credit card, debit card, or other payment mechanism on file. The
free subscription will be granted to the registered McAfee account
holder. For additional information and terms see here.
About McAfee
McAfee is one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity
companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates
business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
