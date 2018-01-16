Log in
McAfee Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

01/16/2018 | 06:01am CET

Magic Quadrant evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

McAfee, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems” (IDPS) for the 11th time.1 The McAfee® Network Security Platform (NSP) is a complete network threat and intrusion prevention solution that protects systems and data wherever they reside across datacenter, cloud, and hybrid enterprise environments. Utilizing multiple signature-less detection technologies, McAfee NSP finds and blocks advanced targeted attacks on the network with unmatched speed, accuracy, and simplicity.

“We are proud to be one of three companies recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems and, to us, more largely, our exceptional performance in enabling effective cybersecurity operations,” said Raja Patel, vice president and general manager of corporate products at McAfee. “Our continued presence in this Gartner report and leadership in areas such as TI context and heuristic techniques that lessen reliance on signatures, are among the many reasons we feel we continue to lead in this category.”

McAfee NSP enables security to easily scale across multi and hybrid cloud environments based upon the changing dynamics of virtualized workloads. With support for network virtualization, administrators can quickly deliver network protection to new, existing and moving workloads, while simplified licensing enables inspection throughput to easily scale across any combination of public and private clouds. McAfee NSP provides enterprise organizations with unparalleled advanced threat prevention, including:

  • Signature-less defenses – multiple advanced engines that do not require signatures, to protect against advanced and unknown threats
  • Cloud scalability – administrators can easily scale security to meet the needs of current and future cloud deployments
  • Performance - deep inspection of network traffic while maintaining line-rate speeds
  • Streamlined security management – the McAfee Unified Defense Architecture integrates real-time McAfee Global Threat Intelligence Exchange feeds with McAfee Advanced Threat Defense and McAfee Cloud Threat Detection solutions
  • Actionable workflows – out-of-the-box correlation workflows that organize multiple alerts into single events (like a mini SIEM)
  • Visibility and control – the first and only IPS solution to combine advanced threat prevention and application awareness into a single security decision engine, plugging infrastructure gaps

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson, Claudio Neiva, 10 January 2018. In 2014, 2015, and 2017, McAfee was included as Intel Security (McAfee). Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About McAfee

McAfee is one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. Learn more at http://www.mcafee.com/.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2018
