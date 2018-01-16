McAfee Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

McAfee, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, today
announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a
Leader in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and
Prevention Systems” (IDPS) for the 11th time.1 The
McAfee® Network Security Platform (NSP) is a complete network threat and
intrusion prevention solution that protects systems and data wherever
they reside across datacenter, cloud, and hybrid enterprise
environments. Utilizing multiple signature-less detection technologies,
McAfee NSP finds and blocks advanced targeted attacks on the network
with unmatched speed, accuracy, and simplicity.
“We are proud to be one of three companies recognized by Gartner as a
Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention
Systems and, to us, more largely, our exceptional performance in
enabling effective cybersecurity operations,” said Raja Patel, vice
president and general manager of corporate products at McAfee. “Our
continued presence in this Gartner report and leadership in areas such
as TI context and heuristic techniques that lessen reliance on
signatures, are among the many reasons we feel we continue to lead in
this category.”
McAfee NSP enables security to easily scale across multi and hybrid
cloud environments based upon the changing dynamics of virtualized
workloads. With support for network virtualization, administrators can
quickly deliver network protection to new, existing and moving
workloads, while simplified licensing enables inspection throughput to
easily scale across any combination of public and private clouds. McAfee
NSP provides enterprise organizations with unparalleled advanced threat
prevention, including:
-
Signature-less defenses – multiple advanced engines that do not
require signatures, to protect against advanced and unknown threats
-
Cloud scalability – administrators can easily scale security to
meet the needs of current and future cloud deployments
-
Performance - deep inspection of network traffic while
maintaining line-rate speeds
-
Streamlined security management – the McAfee Unified Defense
Architecture integrates real-time McAfee Global Threat Intelligence
Exchange feeds with McAfee Advanced Threat Defense and McAfee Cloud
Threat Detection solutions
-
Actionable workflows – out-of-the-box correlation workflows
that organize multiple alerts into single events (like a mini SIEM)
-
Visibility and control – the first and only IPS solution to
combine advanced threat prevention and application awareness into a
single security decision engine, plugging infrastructure gaps
