McAfee : and ASUS Team Extend Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Security to Consumers

McAfee today announced further collaboration with ASUS to provide
pre-installed security software on ASUS laptops and PCs worldwide. ASUS
customers who purchase a new PC will receive a free 30-day trial of
McAfee LiveSafe cross-device security software, which protects PCs,
smartphones and tablets.
Per
a recent report from McAfee Labs, the total number of malware grew
27% in the last year to nearly 781 million samples. New malware samples
increased 10% in the third quarter of 2017 to a record high of 57.6
million samples – approximately four new malware samples per second. As
cyberattacks continue to evolve in volume and sophistication, it’s more
important than ever that consumers take the proper steps to ensure their
personal information and devices are protected.
“Consumers need to know they can trust their devices and feel confident
their digital lives are protected,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice
president, consumer business group, McAfee. “Together with ASUS we are
providing award-winning protection that enables users to connect more
securely and protects personal information and data.”
“By partnering with McAfee, we are delivering on a collective vision for
building security into the device from the start,” said S. Y. Hsu, ASUS
corporate vice president. “Together, we are ensuring that users enjoy a
hassle-free online experience where they feel secure and can explore
without worries.”
Beginning today, McAfee LiveSafe is provided on all ASUS consumer
notebooks, desktops, tablets, mini PCs and gaming systems shipped
worldwide. After the 30-day free trial, users have the option to
purchase a full subscription.
