McAfee and ASUS Team Extend Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Security to Consumers

01/09/2018 | 06:02am CET

ASUS Thinks Security First by Building it in from the Start

McAfee today announced further collaboration with ASUS to provide pre-installed security software on ASUS laptops and PCs worldwide. ASUS customers who purchase a new PC will receive a free 30-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe cross-device security software, which protects PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Per a recent report from McAfee Labs, the total number of malware grew 27% in the last year to nearly 781 million samples. New malware samples increased 10% in the third quarter of 2017 to a record high of 57.6 million samples – approximately four new malware samples per second. As cyberattacks continue to evolve in volume and sophistication, it’s more important than ever that consumers take the proper steps to ensure their personal information and devices are protected.

“Consumers need to know they can trust their devices and feel confident their digital lives are protected,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. “Together with ASUS we are providing award-winning protection that enables users to connect more securely and protects personal information and data.”

“By partnering with McAfee, we are delivering on a collective vision for building security into the device from the start,” said S. Y. Hsu, ASUS corporate vice president. “Together, we are ensuring that users enjoy a hassle-free online experience where they feel secure and can explore without worries.”

Beginning today, McAfee LiveSafe is provided on all ASUS consumer notebooks, desktops, tablets, mini PCs and gaming systems shipped worldwide. After the 30-day free trial, users have the option to purchase a full subscription.

About McAfee

McAfee is one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee, the McAfee logo, and McAfee LiveSafe, are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2018
