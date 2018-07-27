Log in
McDermott's Private Client Practice Recognized as "Complete Powerhouse" in Chambers High Net Worth Guide

07/27/2018 | 06:43pm CEST

CHICAGO, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery's Private Client Practice is recognized as a "complete powerhouse" in this year's Chambers High Net Worth Guide. McDermott's practice achieved the only national Band 1 ranking in the US for Private Wealth Law. The firm is also the only Band 1 ranked firm in Illinois, with a market insider stating, the team "wins praise from all corners of the market as the 'gold standard' in Chicago."

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP)

McDermott received outstanding market praise across the board, with commentators stating that the firm "[has] the best lawyers in the country" and are "experts in their fields." The guide goes on to note that McDermott's Private Client lawyers "have depth and quality which sets them apart."

The team's strength in private wealth is also reflected at the regional level where McDermott was ranked:

  • Band 1:  District of Columbia, New York and Northern California
  • Band 2:  Southern California

McDermott's London Office received recognition as an "internationally focused team" with "exceptional global reach." The London team was noted for its strength in private wealth controversies with a source describing that they "can hold their own in big disputes…[and] are really good strategists."

At the individual level, McDermott boasts the most lawyers recognized nationally in the US among all the firms ranked with 21 in total, including:

To view the full results in this year's guide please visit Chambers HNW 2018.

About McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,000 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Orange County, Paris, Seoul, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. Further extending our reach into Asia, we have a strategic alliance with MWE China Law Offices in Shanghai.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdermotts-private-client-practice-recognized-as-complete-powerhouse-in-chambers-high-net-worth-guide-300687889.html

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery


© PRNewswire 2018
