McGraw-Hill Education : and Unizin to Make Affordable Digital Learning Materials Available to 25 Universities and Nearly 1 Million Students

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning science company McGraw-Hill Education has announced a new agreement with Unizin, Ltd. ("Unizin") to provide its 25 member universities with affordable, high-value, digital learning materials through an Inclusive Access model – automatically giving students easy access to materials on the first day of class. The non-profit Unizin consortium serves nearly 1 million students and is dedicated to improving teaching and learning environments with digital technology.

Under the agreement, all McGraw-Hill Education materials will be available to Unizin member universities for the same low, flat fee, which will save students money. Content will be available to students and faculty either on Unizin's Engage eBook platform or McGraw Hill Education's Connect® digital learning platform. The two organizations will also contribute data to the Unizin Data Platform (UDP) and collaborate on learning analytics to support faculty and students.

"We're focused on driving student success and providing better value in higher education," said Bill Okun, President of Higher Education at McGraw-Hill Education. "That's why we're excited to work with Unizin and its member organizations to expand the availability of high-value digital learning solutions like Connect – so that students benefit by having access to reading and assignments on the first day of class."

Inclusive Access is one of the ways McGraw-Hill Education has expanded its ability to make learning materials more affordable for students. To date, the company has worked with more than 275 institutions on Inclusive Access programs, including Unizin member Indiana University.

The McGraw-Hill Education catalog will enrich Unizin's already large marketplace for content and learning technologies. Publisher agreements and the Inclusive Access business model are key components of Unizin's vision for a university-owned and driven marketplace.

"We share a commitment with McGraw-Hill Education to improve the learning experience while making course materials more accessible and affordable," said Brad Wheeler, Unizin board member and Indiana University Vice President for IT. "This agreement is a breakthrough and new standard for reducing the cost of attendance while ensuring that every student has the essential course materials for the first day of class."

About McGraw-Hill Education

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Unizin

Unizin, Ltd. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consortium of 25 leading universities dedicated to promoting affordability, access, and learner success in digital education. Unizin's interoperable technology ecosystem supports the diverse teaching and learning environments across its member institutions. Unizin solutions promote technology standards, enable integrations, eliminate the learner analytics black box, ensure accessibility of content and data, preserve and promote faculty choice, and support institutional collaboration. Unizin is operated by its member institutions through a Board of Directors. Unizin is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit us at www.unizin.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

