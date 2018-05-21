McNICHOLS Announces Certification to ISO 9001:2015

Achievement assures customers of consistency in quality management systems for McNICHOLS products and services

McNICHOLS CO., North America's leading supplier of Perforated Metal, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh, Designer Metals, Gratings and Flooring Products, is proud to announce the company's certification to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

This prestigious achievement certifies that McNICHOLS CO. has been audited in accordance with requirements of ISO 9001:2015 − ANSI/ISO/ASQ 9001-2015. This milestone represents another form of "our commitment to continuous improvement on an incremental basis as it relates to service, quality and performance," said John Farley, McNICHOLS Senior Vice President and COO. McNICHOLS has been certified to ISO 9001 standards since 2001.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standards are the most updated of their kind, and they focus on quality management systems and performance. McNICHOLS is proud to be among the few companies in the metals industry to achieve this milestone several months before the September 2018 deadline.

This latest version of ISO 9001 puts greater emphasis on leadership engagement and assists organizations with identifying risks and opportunities in a structured manner. It also addresses supply chain management more effectively. "It is the primary way to ensure we fulfill our commitment to put customers first, making sure we consistently meet their needs and improve upon their satisfaction," said Farley.

The strict adherence to ISO Standards through the McNICHOLS Quality Management System (QMS) ensures customers experience consistency in product, service and performance from all 19 Metals Service Centers nationwide. The certification aligns directly with the McNICHOLS Quality Policy: "Providing Hole Products Through Superior Service, Quality and Performance ... That's The Hole Story®!"

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve customers nationwide. The company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. To learn more about McNICHOLS and The Hole Story®, please visit www.mcnichols.com.

