Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McNICHOLS Announces Certification to ISO 9001:2015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:11pm CEST

Achievement assures customers of consistency in quality management systems for McNICHOLS products and services

McNICHOLS CO., North America's leading supplier of Perforated Metal, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh, Designer Metals, Gratings and Flooring Products, is proud to announce the company's certification to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

This prestigious achievement certifies that McNICHOLS CO. has been audited in accordance with requirements of ISO 9001:2015 − ANSI/ISO/ASQ 9001-2015. This milestone represents another form of "our commitment to continuous improvement on an incremental basis as it relates to service, quality and performance," said John Farley, McNICHOLS Senior Vice President and COO. McNICHOLS has been certified to ISO 9001 standards since 2001.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standards are the most updated of their kind, and they focus on quality management systems and performance. McNICHOLS is proud to be among the few companies in the metals industry to achieve this milestone several months before the September 2018 deadline.

This latest version of ISO 9001 puts greater emphasis on leadership engagement and assists organizations with identifying risks and opportunities in a structured manner. It also addresses supply chain management more effectively. "It is the primary way to ensure we fulfill our commitment to put customers first, making sure we consistently meet their needs and improve upon their satisfaction," said Farley.

The strict adherence to ISO Standards through the McNICHOLS Quality Management System (QMS) ensures customers experience consistency in product, service and performance from all 19 Metals Service Centers nationwide. The certification aligns directly with the McNICHOLS Quality Policy: "Providing Hole Products Through Superior Service, Quality and Performance ... That's The Hole Story®!"

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve customers nationwide. The company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. To learn more about McNICHOLS and The Hole Story®, please visit www.mcnichols.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcnicholscompany
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mcnicholsco
Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/mcnicholscompany
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcnicholsco/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mcnicholsco/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/56153/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pINCEPTION MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:29pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : DAE signs unsecured revolving credit facility of US$480 mn expandable to US$800 mn
AQ
08:29pEMIRATES NBD BANK : supports Al Ihsan Charity Association's Eid Clothing project
AQ
08:28pAmbitious bids were sought for failed British rail line, MPs told
RE
08:28pHASBRO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26pENERGEN : Corvex, Icahn to mull bid for oil and gas producer Energen
RE
08:26pHYUNDAI HCN : SA's perked-up i20 range - specs and prices
AQ
08:26pYAMAHA CORPORATION : of America Promotes Madsen and Harrison
AQ
08:25pBHUSHAN STEEL : Tata Steel sees opportunities for synergy with Bhushan Steel
AQ
08:25pTOKAI : Court delays onset of pining for Cape shade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.