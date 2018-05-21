McNICHOLS Announces Certification to ISO 9001:2015

McNICHOLS CO., North America's leading supplier of Perforated
Metal, Expanded
Metal, Wire
Mesh, Designer
Metals, Gratings
and Flooring Products, is proud to announce the company's
certification to ISO 9001:2015 standards.
This prestigious achievement certifies that McNICHOLS CO. has been
audited in accordance with requirements of ISO
9001:2015 − ANSI/ISO/ASQ 9001-2015. This milestone represents
another form of "our commitment to continuous improvement on an
incremental basis as it relates to service, quality and performance,"
said John Farley, McNICHOLS Senior Vice President and COO. McNICHOLS has
been certified to ISO 9001 standards since 2001.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015
standards are the most updated of their kind, and they focus on quality
management systems and performance. McNICHOLS is proud to be among the
few companies in the metals industry to achieve this milestone several
months before the September 2018 deadline.
This latest version of ISO 9001 puts greater emphasis on leadership
engagement and assists organizations with identifying risks and
opportunities in a structured manner. It also addresses supply chain
management more effectively. "It is the primary way to ensure we fulfill
our commitment to put customers first, making sure we consistently meet
their needs and improve upon their satisfaction," said Farley.
The strict adherence to ISO Standards through the McNICHOLS Quality
Management System (QMS) ensures customers experience consistency in
product, service and performance from all 19 Metals Service Centers
nationwide. The certification aligns directly with the McNICHOLS Quality
Policy: "Providing Hole Products Through Superior Service, Quality
and Performance ... That's The Hole Story®!"
McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19
Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast
with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve
customers nationwide. The company has the logistics network needed to
provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and
founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high
ethical standards and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. To
learn more about McNICHOLS and The
Hole Story®, please visit www.mcnichols.com.
