Mcgrath : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

08/01/2018 | 09:48am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeMcGrath Limited (McGrath)

ACN/ARSN 608 153 779

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name John McGrath

Fondorru Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Fondorru Pty Ltd (ACN 003 939 839)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

1 August 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

21 June 2018

The previous notice was dated

21 June 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

37,127,378

23.744% (based on 156,364,491 shares on issue)

37,127,378

22.108% (based on 167,932,533 shares on issue*)

*The number of shares in McGrath held by the substantial holder has not changed. However, pursuant to a share placement which was announced on 20 June 2018 (and the issue of the second tranche of shares approved by shareholders of McGrath on 31 July 2018), the issued capital in McGrath has increased to 167,932,533, changing the substantial holder's voting power in McGrath.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

John McGrath

John McGrath

John McGrath

Relevant interest in ordinary shares under section 608(1) (a) of the Corporations Act as holder of the ordinary shares

15,931,928 ordinary shares

15,931,928

John McGrath and Fondorru Pty Ltd

Fondorru Pty Ltd

Fondorru Pty Ltd

Relevant interest in ordinary shares under section 608(1) (a) of the Corporations Act as holder of the ordinary shares (Fondorru Pty Ltd) and

21,195,450 ordinary shares

21,195,450

under section 608(3)(b) of the

Corporations Act as a controller of the holder (John McGrath)

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

John McGrath

C/O 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff, NSW 2027

Fondorru Pty Ltd

C/O 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027

Signature

print nameJohn Damian McGrath

capacityAuthorised Signatory

sign here

date

01/08/2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:04 UTC
