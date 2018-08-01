Mcgrath : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/SchemeMcGrath Limited (McGrath)

ACN/ARSN 608 153 779

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name John McGrath

Fondorru Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Fondorru Pty Ltd (ACN 003 939 839)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 1 August 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 21 June 2018 The previous notice was dated 21 June 2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 37,127,378 23.744% (based on 156,364,491 shares on issue) 37,127,378 22.108% (based on 167,932,533 shares on issue*) *The number of shares in McGrath held by the substantial holder has not changed. However, pursuant to a share placement which was announced on 20 June 2018 (and the issue of the second tranche of shares approved by shareholders of McGrath on 31 July 2018), the issued capital in McGrath has increased to 167,932,533, changing the substantial holder's voting power in McGrath.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes John McGrath John McGrath John McGrath Relevant interest in ordinary shares under section 608(1) (a) of the Corporations Act as holder of the ordinary shares 15,931,928 ordinary shares 15,931,928 John McGrath and Fondorru Pty Ltd Fondorru Pty Ltd Fondorru Pty Ltd Relevant interest in ordinary shares under section 608(1) (a) of the Corporations Act as holder of the ordinary shares (Fondorru Pty Ltd) and 21,195,450 ordinary shares 21,195,450

under section 608(3)(b) of the

Corporations Act as a controller of the holder (John McGrath)

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address John McGrath C/O 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff, NSW 2027 Fondorru Pty Ltd C/O 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027

Signature

print nameJohn Damian McGrath

capacityAuthorised Signatory

sign here

date

01/08/2018

