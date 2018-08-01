Log in
Mcgrath : Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

08/01/2018 | 06:48am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 August 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (Company) has today issued 11,568,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, being the second tranche of shares issued under the placement announced on 20 June 2018 (New Shares).

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) that:

  • (a) The New Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

  • (b) As at the date of this notice:

    • (1) the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;

    • (2) the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • (3) there is no "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.

Yours faithfully

Melissa Jones Company Secretary McGrath Limited

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027www.mcgrath.com.au

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:47:05 UTC
