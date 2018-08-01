Mcgrath : Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
1 August 2018
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (Company) has today issued 11,568,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, being the second tranche of shares issued under the placement announced on 20 June 2018 (New Shares).
The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) that:
Yours faithfully
Melissa Jones Company Secretary McGrath Limited
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027www.mcgrath.com.au
Disclaimer
Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:47:05 UTC