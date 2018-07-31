Mcgrath : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
31 July 2018
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) is pleased to confirm that McGrath shareholders today voted in favour of the resolution put to the Extraordinary General Meeting approving the additional placement of 11,568,042 ordinary shares to AL Capital Holding Pty Ltd as trustee for the AL Capital No 1 Unit Trust (Aqualand), as announced on 20 June 2018.
The shares are expected to be issued to Aqualand on Wednesday, 1 August 2018.
As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out in the attached document.
The resolution was passed and decided by way of poll.
As required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a summary of proxy votes is also set out in the attached document.
Melissa Jones Company Secretary
MCGRATH LIMITED
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):
Resolution
Votes For
Votes AgainstVotes Discretionary
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Votes AbstainFor
Against
Abstain **
1
APPROVAL OF THE ISSUE BY THE COMPANY OF 11,568,042 FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES
90,226,572
208,766
1,095,745
12,415,285
93,930,048
99.78%
208,766 0.22%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
12,415,285
