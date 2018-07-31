Log in
Mcgrath : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Opens in a new Window

07/31/2018 | 06:47am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 July 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge St Sydney NSW 2000

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) is pleased to confirm that McGrath shareholders today voted in favour of the resolution put to the Extraordinary General Meeting approving the additional placement of 11,568,042 ordinary shares to AL Capital Holding Pty Ltd as trustee for the AL Capital No 1 Unit Trust (Aqualand), as announced on 20 June 2018.

The shares are expected to be issued to Aqualand on Wednesday, 1 August 2018.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out in the attached document.

The resolution was passed and decided by way of poll.

As required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a summary of proxy votes is also set out in the attached document.

Yours sincerely

Melissa Jones Company Secretary

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027www.mcgrath.com.au

MCGRATH LIMITED

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, 31 July, 2018

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Votes For

Votes AgainstVotes Discretionary

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes AbstainFor

Against

Abstain **

1

APPROVAL OF THE ISSUE BY THE COMPANY OF 11,568,042 FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES

90,226,572

208,766

1,095,745

12,415,285

93,930,048

99.78%

208,766 0.22%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

12,415,285

Printed: 31/07/2018

2:22:37PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:46:07 UTC
