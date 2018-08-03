Meat Alternatives: Worldwide Market Analysis (2017-2018) and Forecast (2027) by Source, Product Type, Category and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Meat Alternatives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
The Global Meat Alternatives Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
increasing preferences of population towards consuming meat products and
growth of frozen food market.
Based on Source, the market is categorized into wheat, soy, mycoprotein
and other sources.
Depending on Product Type, the market is divided into tempeh, RTC/RTE,
Tofu, Natto, Seitan and other Product types.
By Category, the market is classified into refrigerated and frozen.
Report Highlights
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Meat Alternatives Market, By Source
5 Meat Alternatives Market, By Product Type
6 Meat Alternatives Market, By Category
7 Meat Alternatives Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
Dupont
Sonic Biochem Limited
MGP Ingredients
Beyond Meat
Quorn Foods
Meatless
ADM
The Nisshin Oillio Group
Garden Protein International
Amy's Kitchen
Morningstar Farms
Vbites
Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
Turtle Island Foods, Inc.
Taifun-Tofu GmbH
