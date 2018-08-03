Meat Alternatives: Worldwide Market Analysis (2017-2018) and Forecast (2027) by Source, Product Type, Category and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Alternatives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing preferences of population towards consuming meat products and growth of frozen food market.

Based on Source, the market is categorized into wheat, soy, mycoprotein and other sources.

Depending on Product Type, the market is divided into tempeh, RTC/RTE, Tofu, Natto, Seitan and other Product types.

By Category, the market is classified into refrigerated and frozen.

Dupont

Sonic Biochem Limited

MGP Ingredients

Beyond Meat

Quorn Foods

Meatless

ADM

The Nisshin Oillio Group

Garden Protein International

Amy's Kitchen

Morningstar Farms

Vbites

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Turtle Island Foods, Inc.

Taifun-Tofu GmbH

