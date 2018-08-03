Log in
Meat Alternatives: Worldwide Market Analysis (2017-2018) and Forecast (2027) by Source, Product Type, Category and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

The "Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Alternatives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing preferences of population towards consuming meat products and growth of frozen food market.

Based on Source, the market is categorized into wheat, soy, mycoprotein and other sources.

Depending on Product Type, the market is divided into tempeh, RTC/RTE, Tofu, Natto, Seitan and other Product types.

By Category, the market is classified into refrigerated and frozen.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Meat Alternatives Market, By Source

5 Meat Alternatives Market, By Product Type

6 Meat Alternatives Market, By Category

7 Meat Alternatives Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Dupont
  • Sonic Biochem Limited
  • MGP Ingredients
  • Beyond Meat
  • Quorn Foods
  • Meatless
  • ADM
  • The Nisshin Oillio Group
  • Garden Protein International
  • Amy's Kitchen
  • Morningstar Farms
  • Vbites
  • Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
  • Turtle Island Foods, Inc.
  • Taifun-Tofu GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr983n/meat?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
