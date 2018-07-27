Meat Snacks: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 by Product and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Meat Snacks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Snacks Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market the launch of innovative packaging. An attractive and effective packaging helps to increase the product's visibility and its shelf life.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the introduction of new products. Increasing new products launches by key vendors boosts the revenue flow of the company.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing popularity of vegan diet. The number of people opting for vegan food choices has increased significantly during the last decade.

Key Vendors

Conagra Brands

Hormel Foods

Link Snacks

The Meatsnacks Group

Tyson Foods

