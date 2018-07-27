Meat Snacks: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 by Product and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Meat Snacks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Meat Snacks Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.01%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market the launch of innovative packaging. An
attractive and effective packaging helps to increase the product's
visibility and its shelf life.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
introduction of new products. Increasing new products launches by key
vendors boosts the revenue flow of the company.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the increasing popularity of vegan diet. The number of people opting for
vegan food choices has increased significantly during the last decade.
Key Vendors
-
Conagra Brands
-
Hormel Foods
-
Link Snacks
-
The Meatsnacks Group
-
Tyson Foods
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9578s/meat_snacks?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005522/en/