Mecanica Fina : Corresponding Voting Form - I.E.

02/14/2018 | 11:26am CET

Translation from Romanian language

Issuer: MECANICA FINA SA (MECE)

Registration number within Register of Companies: J40/2353/1991; sole registration code: 655

CORRESPONDENCE VOTING FORM

The undersigned , …………………………………………………………………………………………...... headquartered in ……………………………………………………………………………………………………...... sole registration code ………… registration number within Register of Companies … .................................... duly represented by ………………………………............... as … ................................................................. , holder on 02th of March 2018 (reference date) of a number of ………… . stocks of the issuer MECANICA FINA SA representing ………… .. % of total share capital, conferring me the right to a number of *) …… ...... votes within the General Meeting of Stockholders, knowing the agenda and the documents put at disposal by the issuer, by means of the herein form exercise our correspondence vote within the Ordinary General Meeting of Stockholders MECANICA FINA SA which shall take at the headquarters of the company located in Bucharest, 5-25 Popa Lazar Street, district 2, on March 16 2018, 10:00 o'clock or on March 17 2018 at the same time and in the same place (for a second convocation, if the first one cannot be held), as follows:

Agenda's item

for

against

abstention

1

The re-election of the company headquartered inBucharest, district 3, 24 Invingatorilor 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor, sole registration code 6546223 and registration number within Register of Companies

mpany BDOAUDITSRLict 3, 24 Invingatorilor Street, gistration code 6546223 and Register of Companies auditor of the a new mandate of 3 (three)

J40/22485/1994, as financial auditor of the company Mecanica Fina SA, for a new mandate of 3 (three) years, starting on March 16, 2018

2

Approval of the date of 5th of April 2018 as the registration date of the stockholders affected by the decisions adopted within the General Meeting and approval of the date of 4th of April 2018 as "ex date".

STOCKHOLDER

…………………………………………………… .

duly represented by ……………………………

………………………………… ..

(signature and seal)

Date …………………………………………… ..

_____________________________________________________________________________________ *) A stock grants the right to one vote within the General Meeting according to art. 101(1) of Companies Law no. 31/1990, republished with subsequent changes and completions); the Articles of Association of the company MECANICA FINA SA does not contain any provisions contrary to art. 101(1) of Law no. 31/1990.

Mecanica Fina SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:25:02 UTC.

