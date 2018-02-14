Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mecanica Fina : Special Power of Attorney - I.E.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:26am CET

Translation from Romanian language

Issuer: MECANICA FINA SA (MECE)

Registration number within Register of Companies: J40/2353/1991; sole registration code: 655

SPECIAL POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned , …………………………………………………………………………………………...... headquartered in ……………………………………………………………………………………………………..... sole registration code ……… registration number within Register of Companies … ........................................ duly represented by ………………………………………........... as … .....……………………………………… , holder on 2th of March 2018 (reference date) of a number of ………… . stocks of the issuer MECANICA FINA SA representing ………… .. % of total share capital, conferring me the right to a number of *) ……. votes within the General Meeting of Stockholders, hereby empower Mrs. / Mr. …………………………………………… ., personal number ……………………… , holder of identity card series …………… . no. ……………… as representative within the Ordinary General Meeting of Stockholders MECANICA FINA SA which shall take at the headquarters of the company located in Bucharest, 5-25 Popa Lazar Street, district 2, on March 16 2018, 10:00 o'clock, or on March 17 2018 at the same time and in the same place (for a second convocation, if the first one cannot be held), for exercising the voting right corresponding to the held stocks, as follows:

Agenda's item

for

against

abstention

1

The re-election of the company headquartered inBucharest, district 3, 24 Invingatorilor Street, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor, sole registration code 6546223 and registration number within Register of Companies

mpany BDOAUDITSRLict 3, 24 Invingatorilor Street, gistration code 6546223 and Register of Companies auditor of the a new mandate of 3 (three)

J40/22485/1994, as financial auditor of the company Mecanica Fina SA, for a new mandate of 3 (three) years, starting on March 16, 2018

2

Approval of the date of 5th of April 2018 as the registration date of the stockholders affected by the decisions adopted within the General Meeting and approval of the date of 4th of April 2018 as "ex date".

This Power of Attorney was prepared in three counterparts and one of it shall be sent to MECANICA FINA SA, 48 hours before the General Meeting at the latest, to the headquarters (5-25 Popa Lazar Street, district 2, Bucharest) under penalty of loosing the right to exercise the voting right as representative within the Ordinary General Meeting, according to the Law.

STOCKHOLDER

…………………………………………………… .

duly represented by …………………………… ..

………………………………… ..

(signature and seal)

Date …………………………………………… .. _____________________________________________________________________________________ *) A stock grants the right to one vote within the General Meeting according to art. 101(1) of Companies Law no. 31/1990, republished with subsequent changes and completions); the Articles of Association of the company MECANICA FINA SA does not contain any provisions contrary to art. 101(1) of Law no. 31/1990.

Mecanica Fina SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:25:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pBC-BKN--Kings-Mavericks Box BC-BKN--Kings-Mavericks Box
AQ
12:05pIN THE DEMOCRATIC CORNER BILL WHITAKER : Democratic congressional candidates offer compelling themes
AQ
12:05pSIERRA METALS : Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cusi Mine in Mexico
AQ
12:05pRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Achieves Record Throughput for 2017
AQ
12:05pDOF : Mandatory notification of trades
AQ
12:05pKIN MINING NL : - Receipt of Notice Pursuant to s249D of the Corporations Act
AQ
12:05pCAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION : - Federal Investment Tax Credit Extended through 2021 for Microturbines and Combined Heat and Power Passed into Law by U.S. President
AQ
12:05pStar Bulk Announces $35.6 Million Debt Repayment Commitment for Refinancing and Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
12:05pWHITE ROCK MINERALS : DJ Carmichael Research Note on White Rock's high-grade Zinc VMS Project
AQ
12:05pSOUND ENERGY : Sidi Moktar Award of New Petroleum Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Energies Nouvelles and Asia Clean Capital Create Joint Ven..
3BARCLAYS : FTSE springs higher as financials, Coca-Cola HBC rise
4BALFOUR BEATTY : Galliford seeks funds after collapse of partner Carillion
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : takes £25m hit after Carillion collapse

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.