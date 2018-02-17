Mechanical Computer-aided Design Market - High Adoption of Cloud-based PLM Solutions in APAC to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD) market is expected to
grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022,
according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global mechanical
computer-aided design market by end-user that includes
industrial machinery industry, automotive industry, aerospace and
defense industry, and electrical and electronics industry. The report
also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of
detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as
APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: high adoption of cloud-based PLM solutions in APAC
There has been an increase in the availability of cloud-based PLM
services such as MCAD in the APAC region. Industries are concentrating
on reducing the cost of PLM adoption that gives rise to the popularity
of cloud-based PLM software. Many PLM service providers are implementing
the technology in the cloud. There are several benefits of adopting
cloud solutions, including the minimal investment that the
implementation of cloud solutions requires and the easy accessibility of
data from any location.
Market trend: integration of ECAD and MCAD
The need for better integration of ECAD and MCAD arises from the
increasing complexity of product development because of the growing
demand for customized products from the end-users. Furthermore, an
increase in the demand for electronics in sectors such as automobiles
that was dominated by mechanical parts only is also promoting the need
for the ECAD and MCAD
integration. The integration of mechanics and electronics has led to a
new discipline known as mechatronics. Robotics in the healthcare
industry and electric cars in the automotive industry are some of the
key applications of mechatronics.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for product
lifecycle management research, “The collaboration of ECAD and
MCAD is the foundation of mechatronics. Unnecessary product development
rework and huge product development cost cannot be avoided unless a
proper integration is brought between ECAD and MCAD.”
Market challenge: excessive cost of training
CAD software solutions have advanced functionalities and compatibility
features. As these are complex solutions, proper training in the
technology is essential for their optimal utilization in any
organization. Professionals also need adequate training to use any
upgrades to the existing system optimally. The training and product
costs of these solutions are substantially high that often deter several
companies from investing in CAD.
