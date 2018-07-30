MedTest Dx : Releases Two Innovative Solutions for the Growing Higher Throughput Segment of the Decentralized Testing Market at 2018 AACC Scientific Meeting

Responding to customer requirements to handle increased volumes in
decentralized clinical testing, MedTest Dx today announced the
introduction of its BA-800M Clinical Analyzer for general chemistry with
a full line of reagents and the launch of its BC-5390 5-Part
Differential Hematology Analyzer at the 2018 American Association for
Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting.
The MedTest
Dx BA-800M is a versatile, fully automated, cost effective, discrete
random-access chemistry analyzer designed for mid- to large-volume
clinical testing laboratories. With the introduction of MedTest Dx’s
extensive menu of validated assays, the BA-800M Analyzer is now
available with reagents manufactured in the U.S. in a GMP-regulated and
ISO 13-485-certified environment. The BA-800M Clinical Analyzer has a
throughput of 800 tests per hour and up to 1200 tests per hour including
ISEs. It can perform routine and non-routine analysis simultaneously or
independently, including chemistry, toxicology and specialty assays, and
has STAT testing capability. The sample delivery module has a capacity
of 300 samples and an independent sample carousel contains 140 positions
for bar-coded collection tubes or sample cups. The analyzer offers many
automated and intelligent features, including remote access diagnostic
capability.
In a presentation*
at AACC 2018, company researchers evaluated the performance of a number
of the new MedTest assays for the BA-800M Clinical Analyzer compared to
a reference testing analyzer, showing that the performance
characteristics of the assays on the BA-800M Analyzer were comparable to
other validated test systems. The BA-800M Analyzer is supported by
MedTest Dx’s large field service team known for its strong customer
focus and scientific and technical excellence.
The BC-5390 Automated 5-Part Hematology Analyzer provides rapid,
reliable and flexible testing from just 33 uL of blood. It achieves
accurate 21-parameter 5-part differential readouts by utilizing three
proven technologies, with a throughput of 60 samples per hour. The
BC-5390 Hematology Analyzer has closed tube sampling and its continuous
batch 40-tube autoloader is equipped with random access. The
Windows-based software makes it easy to perform routine tests, manage
patient results, set up auto-cleaning and connect with a LIS server. The
BC-5390 Hematology Analyzer is 510(k) cleared, CE-marked and device
licensed by Health Canada Medical.
Wayne Brinster, Chief Executive Officer of MedTest Dx, commented, “Our
MedTest Dx BA-800M Clinical Analyzer is an excellent core instrument for
laboratories handling mid- to large-sized testing volumes. It is highly
automated and has the versatility our customers want, is cost effective,
and is now available with a broad menu of MedTest Dx-validated tests
that allows them to create an efficient workflow. The BA-800M Analyzer
is easily adapted to changes in the test mix and offers the flexibility
to respond to new testing needs without having to do testing offline.
Reagent use and maintenance are very efficient.”
Brinster continued, “The new BC-5390 Differential Hematology Analyzer is
an ideal choice to streamline daily workflow in the hematology lab. It
is a robust, flexible, automated system manufactured for reliability.
Its easy-to-use software, lower cost, simplified reagent management and
non-toxic consumables are popular with users. These two new solutions
are excellent additions to our extensive product line further
illustrating our ongoing commitment to providing high quality,
comprehensive solutions tailored to the individual needs of our diverse
clinical laboratory customer base. I invite our current and prospective
customers to contact MedTest Dx to discuss our new and unique
all-inclusive program for instruments, service and consumables based on
their technical and volume needs.”
To learn more about the BA-800M Clinical Analyzer, the BC-5390
Hematology Analyzer and how MedTest Dx’s integrated solutions can
strengthen and support your clinical laboratory services, visit AACC
2018 Booth #4516.
* Poster B-462 - Evaluation of Select Assays on the
BA-800M Chemistry Analyzer, K. Maier, R. Brown, B. Medaugh.
MedTest, Canton, MI; Wednesday, August 1, 2018; Technology/Design
Development, Poster Session: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM.
About MedTest Dx
MedTest Dx is purpose built to be the Solution Provider of Choice
for decentralized clinical testing. We offer a unique combination of
screening instruments, reagent manufacturing, world-class service
capabilities and full LC/MS toxicology confirmation products. We are a
globally-recognized reagent manufacturing organization meeting
scientific and regulatory needs as well as a service organization with
an impeccable reputation in chemistry, toxicology and hematology.
Working within laboratories’ budgetary constraints, we can customize
reliable, scalable, state-of-the-art, low-cost testing solutions that
best meet the needs of all our customers. We challenge ourselves every
day with the question - “What Would our Customers Want?” Through this
relentless customer advocacy, we strive to deliver the best solutions to
customers’ daily challenges. For more information, visit www.medtestdx.com.
