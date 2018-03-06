Medacta Emphasizes Flexibility for Surgeons and Patients Alike With Launch of MOTO Medial Partial Knee, Medacta Shoulder System and MasterLoc Lateralized Plus at AAOS

Medacta® International, the privately held family-owned global leader in
the design of innovative joint replacement and spine surgery products,
today launched its new MOTO™ Medial Partial Knee System, Medacta
Shoulder System and a third offset option for its MasterLoc™ Hip System
at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting,
held March 6-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company will be
showcasing these products at Booth #6329 and will also be co-sponsoring
a guest reception honoring Italy’s contributions to orthopedic
innovation.
“Medacta remains focused on delivering new and innovative orthopedic
solutions paired with hands-on support, solid education programs and
expert mentorship to help surgeons more efficiently and effectively meet
their patients’ needs,” said Francesco Siccardi, executive vice
president of Medacta International. “With our MOTO Knee, Shoulder System
and MasterLoc LAT PLUS, we’re making it easier for surgeons to treat
complex cases or patients with hard-to-match anatomies and optimizing
procedures for the outpatient setting to meet growing demand.”
MOTO Partial Knee System: Enabling Superior Fit, Balance and Alignment
Medacta’s MOTO Medial Partial Knee System is a compartment-specific,
fixed-bearing solution for partial knee replacement, or unicompartmental
knee arthroplasty (UKA), in which only a portion of the knee is
resurfaced. Partial knee replacements are rapidly becoming a common
choice for orthopedic surgeons seeking to offer patients the option of
pain relief in the outpatient setting. With patient demand on the rise,
Medacta designed the MOTO System and detailed education platform to
simplify common procedural challenges and make partial knee cases easier
to perform in an outpatient setting.
The MOTO implants are designed for each specific compartment using an
anthropometric database of more than 45,000 CT and MRI knee scans to
optimize anatomic coverage, contours, size range and precise fit.
Perhaps the most distinguishing feature of MOTO is the instrumentation
that allows for precise bone resections to balance knee
flexion-extension gap mismatch, while maintaining slight alignment
under-correction.
“There was still much to be improved in partial knee arthroplasty,” said
J. Mandume Kerina, MD, founder of Unova Health Clinic in Lady Lake,
Florida and co-designer of the MOTO Partial Knee, who has been
performing outpatient knee replacements for more than a decade. “Based
on registry data and results, the MOTO Partial Knee was designed
following the fixed-bearing, round-on-flat design, but improves upon the
options and flexibility built into the system. The result – an anatomic
design, optimized sizing options, logical instrumentation and a
versatile surgical technique – gives surgeons more control than before
and better addresses challenging patient anatomies.”
In keeping with its commitment to surgeon education and training,
Medacta created a unique education program around the MOTO Partial Knee
that provides top-level medical education and continuous support to
ensure surgeons transitioning to using the implant have adequate support
and are able to deliver the best possible outcomes to their patients.
Medacta Shoulder System: Featuring Anatomic and Reverse Options for
Complex Cases
The Medacta Shoulder System is a modular solution designed to address
the unique challenges around complex shoulder arthritis. Developed by an
international team of expert surgeons, the platform offers both Anatomic
and Reverse Shoulders to deliver the modularity and compatibility
demanded by today’s marketplace. Its unparalleled implant selection
allows for an anatomic fit for a wide range of pathologies, with other
options including wide-ranging sizes, adjustable offsets and other
innovative configurations.
Medacta’s first foray in the shoulder surgery market, the platform was
unveiled in February 2017 following its first ever surgery in Europe,
while its first U.S. surgery took place in the fall of 2017. The system
is now available for surgeons throughout the United States and Europe.
MasterLoc LAT PLUS: Providing Unmatched Offset Range for Optimal
Restoration
With the addition of the LAT PLUS, Medacta’s MasterLoc Hip System is the
only flat-tapered wedge stem for total hip replacement with a unique
progressive triple offset, giving surgeons more options to better suit
their patients’ needs without impacting leg length. Adding to the
MasterLoc’s existing standard offset (STD) and lateralized version
(LAT), which adds an extra six millimeters of femoral offset to the STD,
the LAT PLUS offers another five millimeters of offset to help surgeons
enhance component stability.
The MasterLoc Hip System was introduced in November 2016 as another
addition to Medacta’s cementless implant portfolio. The MasterLoc
features Medacta’s Mectagrip plasma-sprayed titanium coating, designed
to enhance initial fixation with its high coefficient of friction and
the potential long-term stability inherent to titanium plasma-sprayed
devices.
Guest Nation Reception at AAOS: Honoring Italy’s Contributions
Medacta International is also co-sponsoring the 2018 Guest Nation
Reception honoring Italian orthopedic professional attendees at AAOS.
The Boards of Directors of the Italian Society of Orthopaedics and
Traumatology (SIOT) and of AAOS will be present among more than 200
guests. The reception will take place on Friday, March 9, 2018 from
6:30-8:30 p.m. Eastern.
