Media Alert: HITRUST® Announces Third-Party Risk Management Webinar

HITRUST, a leading security and privacy standards development and certification organization, today announced their upcoming webinar that will focus on how to efficiently build an effective third-party risk management program and the implementation challenges.

Speakers will include third-party risk management experts: Michael Parisi, HITRUST VP of Assurance Strategy and Community Development and Taylor Lehmann, Wellforce and Tufts Medical Center Chief Information Security Officer.

Title: Building an Effective Third-Party Risk Management Program

When: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm CT

What Attendees Will Learn:

Overcoming the challenges organizations face in implementing an effective third-party assurance program

How to streamline and simplify the process of managing information risk and compliance

How HITRUST helps organizations implement an effective third-party assurance program

How the HITRUST third-party assurance program enables organizations to streamline their entire third-party risk management process

Who Should Attend: For CISOs, CIOs, Enterprise Risk Managers, Chief Privacy Officers, Supply Chain Management, Chief Procurement Officers, Internal Audit Professionals, Third-Party Risk Managers, Sales and Marketing Professionals.

REGISTER HERE

About HITRUST

Founded in 2007, HITRUST Alliance is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to champion programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy, information security and risk management leaders from both the public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management and de-identification frameworks; related assessment and assurance methodologies; and initiatives advancing cyber sharing, analysis, and resilience.

HITRUST actively participates in many efforts in government advocacy, community building, and cybersecurity education. For more information, visit www.hitrustalliance.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005313/en/