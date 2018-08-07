Media Alert: HITRUST® Announces Third-Party Risk Management Webinar

HITRUST,
a leading security and privacy standards development and certification
organization, today announced their upcoming
webinar that will focus on how to efficiently build an effective
third-party risk management program and the implementation challenges.
Speakers will include third-party risk management experts: Michael
Parisi, HITRUST VP of Assurance Strategy and Community Development and
Taylor Lehmann, Wellforce and Tufts Medical Center Chief Information
Security Officer.
Title: Building an Effective Third-Party Risk Management Program
When: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm CT
What Attendees Will Learn:
-
Overcoming the challenges organizations face in implementing an
effective third-party assurance program
-
How to streamline and simplify the process of managing information
risk and compliance
-
How HITRUST helps organizations implement an effective third-party
assurance program
-
How the HITRUST third-party assurance program enables organizations to
streamline their entire third-party risk management process
Who Should Attend: For CISOs, CIOs, Enterprise Risk Managers,
Chief Privacy Officers, Supply Chain Management, Chief Procurement
Officers, Internal Audit Professionals, Third-Party Risk Managers, Sales
and Marketing Professionals.
REGISTER HERE
About HITRUST
Founded in 2007, HITRUST Alliance is a not-for-profit organization whose
mission is to champion programs that safeguard sensitive information and
manage information risk for organizations across all industries and
throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy,
information security and risk management leaders from both the public
and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad
access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management and
de-identification frameworks; related assessment and assurance
methodologies; and initiatives advancing cyber sharing, analysis, and
resilience.
HITRUST actively participates in many efforts in government advocacy,
community building, and cybersecurity education. For more information,
visit www.hitrustalliance.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005313/en/