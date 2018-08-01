Log in
Medibank Private : WELCOMES NATIONAL WORKPLACE CHANGES TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT

08/01/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Medibank last year introduced uncapped and paid leave for its employees

Medibank has today welcomed the changes announced by the Fair Work Commission, which now allow employees to take up to five days of unpaid leave to deal with domestic violence.

Last November, Medibank introduced uncapped and paid leave to any employee experiencing domestic and family violence.

Medibank's Group Executive of People and Culture Kylie Bishop said domestic and family violence is a community issue and as a large employer of women, the company has the capacity to drive change.

'We're pleased to see that millions of Australian's will now have access to support from their employer to ensure the safety of themselves and often their children,' Ms Bishop said.

She said Medibank's commitment to provide employees with uncapped paid leave reflects the practical need for people experiencing domestic and family violence to maintain their financial independence.

Prior to this, Medibank employees were supported with 10-days of paid leave to meet legal, medical, relocation and other administrative commitments, as well as counselling. Under the new expanded policy, employees can now access uncapped paid domestic and family violence leave without having to dip into other leave entitlements.

Ms Bishop added Medibank's decision to offer uncapped and paid leave was due to the unique and complex nature of every domestic and family violence situation.

'For employees needing to ensure their safety, including the relocating of home and schools, together with the requirement to take time off work for legal assistance and counselling, is incredibly difficult. We want to support our people in every way we can, not burden them with the loss of income.'

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Media enquiries

Mia Greves on 0417 420 227 / [email protected]

Disclaimer

Medibank Private Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:42:23 UTC
