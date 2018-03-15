Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) : Announces Pamela Goldberg, MBA Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) announces Pamela Goldberg, MBA, as President and Chief Executive Officer of MDIC effective today. Ms. Goldberg joins MDIC following her most recent tenure as an independent consultant. Ms. Goldberg also brings with her extensive experience from her time as CEO at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, a public economic development agency, where she worked closely with industry, academic, and government leaders to advance technology-based solutions with specific focus on digital health, data analytics, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Ms. Goldberg has demonstrated consistent success in working across the boundaries of government, in both non-profit and private industry and with regulatory bodies to drive consensus. Previously, Ms. Goldberg served as director of The Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Tufts University, a program she launched to drive innovation for the university. Ms. Goldberg received her BA from Tufts University and her MBA from Stanford University.

The MDIC, through its public-private partnership between government and regulatory agencies, non-profits, and the medical device industry, aims to advance regulatory science and bring innovative technologies to patients. MDIC coordinates the development of methods, tools, and resources used in managing the medical device life cycle to improve patient access to cutting-edge medical technology.

“We are extremely pleased to have Pamela join the MDIC team,” said MDIC Board Chairman Mike Minogue, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Abiomed. “Pamela’s background and experience, coupled with her passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, will help the team make strategic decisions relating to regulatory science and real-world evidence, prioritize key issues, and further the MDIC’s mission to improve patient access to medical technology. She has the vision and commitment to build on MDIC’s success established by Bill Murray. On behalf of the board, we thank Bill for his leadership over the past several years.”

In accepting the position as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Goldberg said, “I am excited by the opportunity to lead the MDIC team. I look forward to engaging with our members across the medical technology spectrum to continue to advance the MDIC mission by driving best practices to promote medical device innovation from concept to commercialization while continuing to enhance patient access and safety.”

About the Medical Device Innovation Consortium

Founded in 2012, the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) is the first public-private partnership created with the sole objective of advancing medical device regulatory science throughout the total product life cycle. MDIC’s mission is to promote public health through science and technology and to enhance trust and confidence among stakeholders. MDIC works in the pre-competitive space to facilitate development of methods, tools, and approaches that enhance understanding and improve evaluation of product safety, quality, and effectiveness. Its initiatives improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology while reducing cost and time to market. For more information, visit http://www.mdic.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006031/en/