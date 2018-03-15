Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) : Announces Pamela Goldberg, MBA Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) announces Pamela
Goldberg, MBA, as President and Chief Executive Officer of MDIC
effective today. Ms. Goldberg joins MDIC following her most recent
tenure as an independent consultant. Ms. Goldberg also brings with her
extensive experience from her time as CEO at the Massachusetts
Technology Collaborative, a public economic development agency, where
she worked closely with industry, academic, and government leaders to
advance technology-based solutions with specific focus on digital
health, data analytics, robotics, and cybersecurity.
Ms. Goldberg has demonstrated consistent success in working across the
boundaries of government, in both non-profit and private industry and
with regulatory bodies to drive consensus. Previously, Ms. Goldberg
served as director of The Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Tufts
University, a program she launched to drive innovation for the
university. Ms. Goldberg received her BA from Tufts University and her
MBA from Stanford University.
The MDIC, through its public-private partnership between government and
regulatory agencies, non-profits, and the medical device industry, aims
to advance regulatory science and bring innovative technologies to
patients. MDIC coordinates the development of methods, tools, and
resources used in managing the medical device life cycle to improve
patient access to cutting-edge medical technology.
“We are extremely pleased to have Pamela join the MDIC team,” said MDIC
Board Chairman Mike Minogue, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive
Officer of Abiomed. “Pamela’s background and experience, coupled with
her passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, will help the team make
strategic decisions relating to regulatory science and real-world
evidence, prioritize key issues, and further the MDIC’s mission to
improve patient access to medical technology. She has the vision and
commitment to build on MDIC’s success established by Bill Murray. On
behalf of the board, we thank Bill for his leadership over the past
several years.”
In accepting the position as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Goldberg said,
“I am excited by the opportunity to lead the MDIC team. I look forward
to engaging with our members across the medical technology spectrum to
continue to advance the MDIC mission by driving best practices to
promote medical device innovation from concept to commercialization
while continuing to enhance patient access and safety.”
About the Medical Device Innovation Consortium
Founded in 2012, the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) is the
first public-private partnership created with the sole objective of
advancing medical device regulatory science throughout the total product
life cycle. MDIC’s mission is to promote public health through science
and technology and to enhance trust and confidence among stakeholders.
MDIC works in the pre-competitive space to facilitate development of
methods, tools, and approaches that enhance understanding and improve
evaluation of product safety, quality, and effectiveness. Its
initiatives improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge
medical technology while reducing cost and time to market. For more
information, visit http://www.mdic.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006031/en/