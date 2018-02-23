Medical Device Packaging Market in Europe - Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio

The medical
device packaging market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR
of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new
market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006622/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the medical device packaging market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the medical
device packaging market in Europe by product type that includes
pouches, trays, and clamshells. The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as Western Europe and
Eastern Europe.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: growth of medical device market in Europe
The medical device market in Europe is highly diversified, and it
produces an extensive range of medical products and devices. The
product range varies from the tongue depressor to critical and complex
programmable pacemakers. In Europe, the demand for medical devices such
as diagnostic equipment, rehabilitation products, surgery devices,
technical aid products, intensive care units, and hygiene devices is
expected to increase during the forecast period. France, which is one of
the top five medical device markets in the world is anticipated to
witness a moderate growth rate during 2015-2020.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: technological advances in medical device packaging
Technological advances are expected to play an important role in the
medical device packaging market in Europe during the forecast period.
Application of technology in implantable medical devices, medical
imaging devices, home healthcare products, and supercomputing devices
will fuel the need for innovative packaging solutions. For instance, the
hermetic packaging is required in implantable medical devices to protect
the implant’s electronic circuitry against the harsh environment of the
human body. This technology is extensively used in miniaturized
implantable medical devices.
Apart from this, the use of polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG)
thermoform packaging designed for functioning in both sterile and
non-sterile environments will also increase the market for medical
device packaging in Europe.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging
research, “Innovative packaging designs and technologies such as
temperature controlled-sterilized containers, compression molding,
liquid injection molding, and transfer molding have been contributing to
the growth in the medical device packaging market in Europe. Moreover,
quality assurance of the final product because of the introduction of
automatic handling packaging process will further strengthen the market.”
Market challenge: achieving cost-effectiveness in medical device
packaging market in Europe
Achieving cost effectiveness in their operations by providing
sustainable and affordable packaging solutions to their customers is one
of the key challenges faced by vendors in the medical
device packaging market in Europe. The packaging material
contributes a major cost in the development of medical device packaging
solutions. Therefore, vendors must select the appropriate material for
achieving cost-effectiveness in their packaging operations. The
packaging material must have certain features such as resistance against
damage, and the ability to maintain sterility throughout the life-cycle
of the product.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
|
Big savings with Technavio this February!
Get 20% OFF on all Education
Technology reports. This offer is valid only till
the 28th of this month.
OR
Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in
the Outdoor
Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006622/en/