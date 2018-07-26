Medical Facilities : Notice of Medical Facilities Corporation's 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 26, 2018/CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ('Medical Facilities') (TSX: DR) will release its 2018 second quarter financial results prior to markets opening on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ETto review the financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A question-and-answer session will follow the conference call, at which time the operator will provide instructions for submitting questions. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, August 16, 2018by calling 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, reference number 1598595.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://bit.ly/2JEHcRI. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on Medical Facilities' website following the call date.

Medical Facilities' financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com following the release and will be available on the same day on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns surgical facilities in the United States. Medical Facilities' portfolio includes controlling interest in five specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in seven ambulatory surgery centers located in Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. Medical Facilities is structured so that a majority of its free cash flow from operations is distributed to the holders of its common shares in the form of dividends. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation