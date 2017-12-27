Medical Science Liaison Society : Launches Expanded Second Year of MSL Mentor/Mentee Program

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501c3 non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has launched the second year of its acclaimed Medical Science Liaison Mentor/Mentee Program.

In the program, a newly-hired MSL with less than two years of experience is formally matched with an experienced pair of MSL co-mentors for the purpose of professional development and knowledge sharing. The group mentoring approach affords opportunities for mentees not only to benefit from mentors but also from peer mentees.

Building on the success of the first mentor program last year that consisted of 11 newly-hired MSLs and four experienced MSL mentors, the second year of the program has been greatly expanded to include 30 newly-hired MSLs who were matched with 10 experienced MSL mentors.

In addition, for the first time, the program has been expanded to newly-hired MSL Managers with less than one year of management experience. In total, five newly-hired MSL Managers were matched with two experienced MSL Manager mentors.

Both the MSL and MSL manager programs last for one year and are free. Mentors and mentees must be current members of the MSL Society to participate. The programs are created and managed by Christine Vaupel, PhD, Head of Medical Affairs at Navigate BioPharma, a Novartis Subsidiary, and Jinah Lee, PharmD, ‪Senior Medical Science Liaison at GlaxoSmithKline; both of whom have extensive experience in managing mentor programs.

"This is unique and there is no other program in the world like this available for MSLs or MSL management," stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society. "We are proud to offer this very valuable and unique resource for our members."

For additional program details visit: http://www.themsls.org/MSL-Mentor-Mentee-Program/

About the Medical Science Liaison Society

The Medical Science Liaison Society is the only 501c3 non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to the global MSL profession. The Society is the primary global resource for MSL professionals in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device, CRO, and other healthcare industries. The organization provides resources for professional growth and development opportunities, hosts the only job board for MSLs, and conducts live MSL training programs and events, including its annual Women's Summit.

For more information visit: http://www.themsls.org.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.themsls.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-science-liaison-society-launches-expanded-second-year-of-msl-mentormentee-program-300575241.html

SOURCE Medical Science Liaison Society