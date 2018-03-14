Medivir : Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announced that John Öhd, Chief Medical Officer at Medivir, has decided to leave the company. He will remain with Medivir until July 15, 2018.

"Over the last four years, John has been responsible for shaping the clinical pipeline we have today and recruiting the clinical development team that is advancing our three innovative drugs in the clinic and with an additional clinical study start expected in the near future. We wish John all the best in his new position, and thank him for his many significant contributions to the company", said Christine Lind, CEO of Medivir.

A recruitment process to find a new Chief Medical Officer will be initiated.

Christine Lind, CEO Medivir AB, mobile +46 (0) 72 710 2205

This is information that Medivir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22.00 CET on March 14, 2018.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

