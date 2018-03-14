Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medivir : Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:30pm CET

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announced that John Öhd, Chief Medical Officer at Medivir, has decided to leave the company. He will remain with Medivir until July 15, 2018.

"Over the last four years, John has been responsible for shaping the clinical pipeline we have today and recruiting the clinical development team that is advancing our three innovative drugs in the clinic and with an additional clinical study start expected in the near future. We wish John all the best in his new position, and thank him for his many significant contributions to the company", said Christine Lind, CEO of Medivir.

A recruitment process to find a new Chief Medical Officer will be initiated.

For more information please contact:

Christine Lind, CEO Medivir AB, mobile +46 (0) 72 710 2205

This is information that Medivir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22.00 CET on March 14, 2018.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-announces-departure-of-chief-medical-officer,c2472474

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Medivir

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-announces-departure-of-chief-medical-officer-300614296.html

SOURCE Medivir


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52pCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : .Com beats Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
11:52pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Henry Schein, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 – HSIC
GL
11:50pGEM : Glencore signs massive cobalt sale deal with China's GEM
RE
11:48pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo underpins role of cloud tech in self-sufficiency, diversification drive of Qatar
AQ
11:48pDOHA BANK : ’s new co-branded mobile app to offer cardholders ‘irresistible’ deals
AQ
11:46pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho makes light of shock Champions League defeat to Sevilla
AQ
11:46pHENKEL : achieves new highs in sales and earnings
AQ
11:44pWIDEOPENWEST : posts 4Q profit
AQ
11:44pGlobal Roundwood Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:43pWELLS FARGO : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm
AC
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.