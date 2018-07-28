Meet the Interns: Jarrett Pitman

Some of my favorite childhood memories are centered around spending time with my grandfather in the cab of a tractor on my family's farm in southwest Kansas. Since then, I have participated in several activities that sparked my interest in agriculture. These include 4-H, being active in my local National Wild Turkey Federation Chapter and a series of ag-related jobs throughout high school. These activities lead me to further my education and passion for agriculture at Kansas State University.

.

My name is Jarrett Pitman. This summer I am working at the Haven location as the agronomy operations intern. I am from Berryton, Kansas, a small community south of Topeka. This fall, I will begin my sophomore year studying agricultural economics with a minor in agronomy. Throughout the school year, I participate in the Ag Econ Club where we learn about networking and hear from industry speakers that discuss relevant topics in agriculture. I also serve on the leadership committee for the Kansas State Ducks Unlimited Chapter. In this club, we organize a banquet to raise money for wetland improvements around the state. When I am not in school, you can find me hunting, fishing, or working on the farmSince the beginning of my summer with MKC, I have gained knowledge in the areas of agronomy operations, custom fertilizer and chemical application, and sales experience. My favorite experience was delivering soybeans to a grower who was rushing to finish planting. He told me how much he appreciated our services and how it has helped him become more efficient in his own operation. This was rewarding because it made me realize how much growers appreciate when the cooperative goes the extra mile during a busy time of the year. To me, this is a great example of how MKC strives to serve their member-owners every day. Over the summer, I have been working on a project to create a return on investment analysis of the Yoder Bunker. It has been interesting to learn about the costs that go into running a bunker and preserving the grain. In the beginning, I knew very little about grain futures and contracting grain, but have learned how they apply to strategic business decisions. I look forward to completing the project and learning along the way. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to apply what I have learned and add value to MKC's operation.