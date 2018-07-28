Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Meet the Interns: Jarrett Pitman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 01:22am CEST
Some of my favorite childhood memories are centered around spending time with my grandfather in the cab of a tractor on my family's farm in southwest Kansas. Since then, I have participated in several activities that sparked my interest in agriculture. These include 4-H, being active in my local National Wild Turkey Federation Chapter and a series of ag-related jobs throughout high school. These activities lead me to further my education and passion for agriculture at Kansas State University.

My name is Jarrett Pitman. This summer I am working at the Haven location as the agronomy operations intern. I am from Berryton, Kansas, a small community south of Topeka. This fall, I will begin my sophomore year studying agricultural economics with a minor in agronomy. Throughout the school year, I participate in the Ag Econ Club where we learn about networking and hear from industry speakers that discuss relevant topics in agriculture. I also serve on the leadership committee for the Kansas State Ducks Unlimited Chapter. In this club, we organize a banquet to raise money for wetland improvements around the state. When I am not in school, you can find me hunting, fishing, or working on the farm.Since the beginning of my summer with MKC, I have gained knowledge in the areas of agronomy operations, custom fertilizer and chemical application, and sales experience. My favorite experience was delivering soybeans to a grower who was rushing to finish planting. He told me how much he appreciated our services and how it has helped him become more efficient in his own operation. This was rewarding because it made me realize how much growers appreciate when the cooperative goes the extra mile during a busy time of the year. To me, this is a great example of how MKC strives to serve their member-owners every day. Over the summer, I have been working on a project to create a return on investment analysis of the Yoder Bunker. It has been interesting to learn about the costs that go into running a bunker and preserving the grain. In the beginning, I knew very little about grain futures and contracting grain, but have learned how they apply to strategic business decisions. I look forward to completing the project and learning along the way. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to apply what I have learned and add value to MKC's operation.

Disclaimer

MKC - Mid-Kansas Cooperative Association published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 23:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aCity Council aims to make New York first U.S. city to cap Uber, others
RE
01:53aFacebook suspends U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
RE
01:51aYouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets
RE
01:47aAMERICAN HONDA MOTOR : Honda Accord and Ridgeline Named as J.D. Power & Associates "2018 APEAL Award" Winners with CR-V and Odyssey Also Highly Ranked
PU
01:37aCOMMISSION BOARD MEETING ON WED, AUGUST 1, 2018 - 4 : 00 pm
PU
01:27aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation with Singapore
PU
01:27aMORNING REPORT : 27 July 2018
PU
01:22aMEET THE INTERNS : Jarrett Pitman
PU
12:52aARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 northbound north of Phoenix
PU
12:52aINDY RACING LEAGUE LLC : Rahal-Patrick reunion sparks record-setting night for fundrai...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Police investigating recovered ca..
3The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
4CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.