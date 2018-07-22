Meghna Petroleum : CONSTRUCTION OF RCC RETAINING WALL & SAND FILLING (RIVER SIDE), RCC PAVEMENT, RENOVATION OF LUBE WAREHOUSE AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT DAULATPUR DEPOT, KHULNA.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

1.

Name of the Procuring EntityMeghna Petroleum Limited

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

Cost of TenderTender No.

Description

Earnest Money

Documents

2.

Invitation of Tender forPUR: 007

Date: 18-07-2018

CONSTRUCTION OF RCC RETAINING WALL & SAND FILLING (RIVER SIDE), RCC PAVEMENT, RENOVATION OF LUBE WAREHOUSE AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT DAULATPUR DEPOT, KHULNA.

Tk. 5,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 5,00,000/-3.

Procurement Method

Single Stage Double Envelope System. Tender to be submitted in two separate envelopes (one for Technical offer and the other for Commercial/ Financial offer). EACH ENVELOPE MUST BE SEALED PROPERLY.

4. 5. 6.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document August 12, 2018 15.30 Hrs. Tender Closing Time & Date August 13, 2018 15.00 Hrs. Tender Opening Time & Date August 13, 2018 15.15 Hrs. Name & Address of the Offices for :

7.

Selling of Tender 1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong. Documents 2. Cash Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka. Receiving & Opening of DGM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, Tender Documents 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

a. The bidder must be 1st Class Civil/ Construction Contractor enlisted with any Govt. /Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies.

b. The Tenderer must have minimum 5 (Five) years of general experience in Construction Works as Prime Contractor. 8. Qualification of

c. Interested Contractor must have successfully completed construction of Civil Construction Works of minimum Tk. 100.00 (One Hundred) lac in a single order as a Prime Contractor in any Government/ Semi-government/ Autonomous bodies including supply of all necessary men and materials within last 05 (five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. Tenderer

d. Average annual construction turnover of Tk. 100.00 (One Hundred) Lac during the period of last 03 (Three) Financial year.

e. The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 100.00 (One Hundred) lac.

Offer must comprise the following documents, failing which the tender may be rejected as being incomplete: i. The following documents must be submitted in the Technical Offer:

a. Letter of Technical Bid (Form PW3-1A).

b. Tenderer Information (Form PW3-2).

c. Audit Report for the Last 03 Years.

d. Attested copy of Work order along with satisfactory completion certificate of Civil works of taka minimum Tk. 100.00 (One Hundred) lac in a single order as a Prime Contractor in any Government/ Semi-government/ Autonomous bodies including supply of all necessary men and materials within last 05 (five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

9.

e. Enlistment Certificate of 1st Class Civil/ Construction Contractor from any Govt./ Semi Govt./ Autonomous Bodies. Special Instruction

f. Attested copy of up-to-date bank solvency certificate or credit facilities as specified in the tender schedule.

g. Attested copy of Income Tax/ TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate.

h. Original tender schedule duly sealed & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer.

i. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.

j. Earnest money as mentioned above & any other information/ documents as specified in the Tender Schedule.

ii. The following documents must be submitted in the Financial Offer:

a. Letter of Financial Bid (Form PW3-1B).

b. Bill Of Quantities (BOQ)-Section-6

N.B.: After opening/ scrutiny of the technical offers the successful bidders will be advised the date/ time of opening of the commercial/ financial offers to enable their attendance as per schedule.

10. Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.