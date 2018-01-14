Meghna Petroleum : PROCUREMENT OF 3 Inch, 4 Inch & 6 Inch DIA POL PRODUCT HANDLING SUCTION & DISCHARGE HOSE

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

1.

Name of the Procuring EntityMeghna Petroleum Limited

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

Cost of TenderTender No.

Description

DocumentsEarnest Money

2.

Invitation of Tender for

Lot-01, Pur- 060

Dt. 10-01-2018

PROCUREMENT OF 3" & 6" DIA POL PRODUCT HANDLING SUCTION & DISCHARGE HOSE.

Tk. 2,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 1,60,000/-

Lot-02, Pur- 061

Dt. 10-01-2018

PROCUREMENT OF 4" DIA POL PRODUCT HANDLING SUCTION & DISCHARGE HOSE.

Tk. 2,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 1,60,000/-3.

Procurement MethodSingle Stage Double Envelope Method. One envelope for Technical offer and the other for Commercial/ Financial offer, each envelope must be sealed properly. Both envelopes have to submit in a separate sealed envelope.

4. 5. 6.

7.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document February 04, 2018 15.30 Hrs. Tender Closing Time and Date February 05, 2018 15.00 Hrs. Tender Opening Time & Date February 05, 2018 15.15 Hrs. Name & Address of the Offices for : Selling of Tender Documents Receiving of Tender Documents Opening of Tender Documents

1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

2. Cash Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131-133 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka.

DGM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited,

58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

DGM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

8.

The Tenderer must have minimum 05 (Five) years overall experience in the supply of imported goods.The bidder must be a Manufacturer or Authorized Dealer/ Agent/ Sole Distributor of the Manufacturer.

Interested tenderer shall have successfully completed minimum 03 (Three) nos. supply of imported goods of minimum Tk. 40.00 (Forty) lacs each in a single order as a Prime Contractor within the last 05 (Five) years i.e.

years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 50.00

(Fifty) lac.

Offer must comprise the following documents, failing which the tender may be rejected as being incomplete: i. The following documents must be submitted in the Technical Offer:

 Letter of Technical Bid (Form - PG-1A).

 Attested copies of supply completion certificate along with work order/ purchase order/ contract agreement for general & specific experience.

 Bank certificate mentioning the amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of minimum Taka 50.00 (Fifty) Lacs from any schedule Bank of Bangladesh.

 Attested copy of valid Income Tax/ TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate & Import Registration Certificate (for Importer). Special Instructions 9.

 Offers with detail technical specifications mentioning brand, model & country of origin must be submitted in the bidder's printed letter head pad along with authorization letter & offer from manufacturer/ manufacturer's agent/ distributor.

 Original Catalogue/ detail technical literature.

 Original tender schedule duly sealed & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer.

 Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.

 Earnest money as mentioned above & any other documents/ information as specified in the Tender Document. ii. The following documents must be submitted in the Financial Offer:

a. Letter of Financial Bid (Form - PG-1B).

b. The Priced Schedule for Goods (Form - PG3-A).

N.B.: After opening/ scrutinizing of the technical offers, the successful bidders will be advised the date/ time of opening of the commercial/ financial offers to enable their attendance as per schedule.

10.

Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reason whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.