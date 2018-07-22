Log in
Meghna Petroleum : PROCUREMENT OF DIGITAL DISPENSING UNIT.

07/22/2018 | 10:58am CEST

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

1.

Name of the Procuring EntityMeghna Petroleum Limited

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

Cost of TenderTender No.

Description

Earnest Money

2.

Invitation of Tender for

DocumentsPur- 006

Dt. 18-07-2018

PROCUREMENT OF DIGITAL DISPENSING UNIT.

Tk. 1,000/-(Non-refundable)Tk. 30,000/-3. 4. 5.

Procurement Method

Open Tendering Method (Single Envelope System).

6. 7.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document Tender Closing Time and Date Tender Opening Time & Date Tender validity period : 120 days. Name & Address of the Offices for :August 05, 2018

August 06, 2018

August 06, 2018

15.30 Hrs. 15.00 Hrs. 15.15 Hrs.

8.

Selling of Tender Documents

  • 1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chittagong.

  • 2. Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka.

Receiving & Opening of Tender Documents

  • 1. DGM (Ops.), Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong.

  • 2. DGM (Dhaka), Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka.

  • a) The Tenderers shall have minimum 05 (Five) years overall experience in the supply of imported goods.

  • b) The bidder must be authorized Dealer/ Agent/ Sub-agent/ Sole distributor/ Manufacturer.

    9.

    Qualification of Tenderer

  • c) The Tenderers shall have successfully completed minimum 03 (three) nos. supply of imported goods of minimum Taka 8.00 lacs each in a single order within last 05 (five) years i.e. years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

  • d) The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderers shall be Tk 12.00 (Twelve) lacs.

Offer must contain the under noted documents:

  • a) Work order with Experience Certificate as Specified above.

  • b) Proper Authorization from Manufacturer/ Dealer/ Agent/ Sub-agent/ Sole distributor.

  • c) Original Catalogue/ Details Technical literature. d) Import Registration Certificate for Importer.

Special Instruction

  • e) Offers must be submitted in the bidders printed letter head pad.

    10.

  • f) Attested copy of valid Trade Licence. g) Attested copy of TIN Certificate.

h) Attested copy of VAT Registration Certificate. i) Earnest Money as specified in the tender.

  • j) Original Money Receipt of Purchasing the Tender documents.

  • k) Any other documents as specified in the Tender documents

Financial Offers will only be considered of Technically Responsive Bidders.

11. Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 08:57:04 UTC
