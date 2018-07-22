Meghna Petroleum : PROCUREMENT OF NEW DRUMS

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

PROCUREMENT OF NEW DRUMS

TENDER NO. PUR: 008, DATED: 19-07-2018

Sealed tenders are hereby invited from the Manufacturers / Importers/ Suppliers for supply of new empty steel drums at our Lub Section, Main Installation, Guptakhal, Patenga, Chittagong.

The bidders are to submit the copy of valid Trade license, up to date Bank solvency certificate, Income tax registration certificate and VAT registration certificate, Import Registration Certificate (for importer) at the time of purchasing of the tender schedule. The interested bidders may collect the Tender documents from our Purchase Section, 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chittagong or Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka against cash payment of Tk. 3,000.00 (Three Thousand) only (Non-refundable) on all working days from Sunday thru Thursday within 15:30 Hrs. up to August 01, 2018.

The sealed tender must be dropped in the tender box kept at our above mentioned Chittagong or Dhaka Offices latest by 15:00 Hrs. of August 02, 2018 which will be opened on the same day and same places at 15:15 Hrs. in presence of bidders (if any).

All other terms and conditions will be as per Tender Schedule.

The company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason.

Note: If the Tender cannot be received / opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.