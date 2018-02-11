Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Cambodia reaches for 6 million plus

Cambodia's tourism officials are confident that 2017 will close with nearly 6 million visits.

The country welcomed more than 5 million tourist arrivals in the first 10 months of the year and should close the year with 5.8 to 6 million visits in 2017.

Chinese travellers are driving force estimated at more than 1 million for the year increasing by around 45%.

Based on the strong trend in Chinese arrivals and additional flight connections in 2018, officials are confidently targeting around 6.6 to 6.8 million arrivals in 2018. Revenue should exceed USD4 billion.

However, Cambodia National Tourism Alliance secretary-general, Ho Vandy commented that even though tourist arrivals increased in 2017, the sector had difficulty marketing itself to international visitors.

Read full article at TTRWeekly: http://www.ttrweekly.com/site/2018/01/cambodia-reaches-for-6-million-plus/