Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Cambodia reaches for 6 million plus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 02:26am CET

Cambodia's tourism officials are confident that 2017 will close with nearly 6 million visits.

The country welcomed more than 5 million tourist arrivals in the first 10 months of the year and should close the year with 5.8 to 6 million visits in 2017.

Chinese travellers are driving force estimated at more than 1 million for the year increasing by around 45%.

Based on the strong trend in Chinese arrivals and additional flight connections in 2018, officials are confidently targeting around 6.6 to 6.8 million arrivals in 2018. Revenue should exceed USD4 billion.

However, Cambodia National Tourism Alliance secretary-general, Ho Vandy commented that even though tourist arrivals increased in 2017, the sector had difficulty marketing itself to international visitors.

Read full article at TTRWeekly: http://www.ttrweekly.com/site/2018/01/cambodia-reaches-for-6-million-plus/

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 01:25:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15a IMF's Lagarde says market swings aren't worrying, but wants reforms
10:34a Top central bank researcher says PBOC should take greater role - Caixin
09:51a AGA RANGEMASTER : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister witness signing of agreement, MoUs.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s PM Witness Historic ADNOC Offshore Concession Agreement.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.
09:26a Japan government mulls promoting BOJ exec director Amamiya to deputy governor - media
08:56a GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
08:31a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018
08:26a CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.