Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Chinese investment keeps pouring in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 03:49am CET

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon met last week with representatives of China Construction (South Pacific) Development.

A Chinese construction giant is eyeing investment opportunities in Cambodia's thriving tourism sector, as the government continues to fine-tune its strategy to accelerate the flow of Chinese tourists into the kingdom.

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon met representatives of China Construction (South Pacific) Development last week, who informed the minister they are interested in investing in hospitality infrastructure given the impressive growth in the number of tourists visiting the country.

Gu Shan, representative of China Construction, said the company is now in the kingdom on a fact-finding mission to learn more about the local market.

'Our operations in Cambodia are part of the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government. We aim to strengthen ties between the two countries,' Mr Gu explained.

The government aims to attract two million Chinese holidaymakers by 2020 as part of its 'China Ready' policy, a strategy devised to take advantage of the growing numbers of Chinese travelling abroad.

'Cambodia needs more infrastructure to cope with the surging number of tourists. We received 3.6 million tourists during the first nine months of the year. We will welcome 5.5 million tourists by the end of the year and expect to have 7 million international tourists by 2020,' Mr Khon said.

Tith Chantha, secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, said that as tourism numbers continue to grow, Cambodia will eventually face a shortage of accommodation and entertainment facilities.

He added that companies are now 'competing to grab opportunities in the sector' and build that infrastructure.

The meeting between the government and representatives of the company serves as an initial point of contact, and more meetings will follow in upcoming months to continue negotiations and explore more opportunities in the country.

Read full article at KHMER TIMES: http://www.khmertimeskh.com/5093908/chinese-investment-keeps-pouring/

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 02:49:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Chinese investment keeps pouring in
02:44a CPS ENERGY : prepares for freezing temperatures and record demand for electricity
02:44a CPS ENERGY : urges customers to stay safe and prepare for freezing temperatures
02:04aDJSouth Korea December Exports Up 8.9% at $49.07 Billion
01:49a IMO INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION : Seafarer shore leave gets extra protection from 1 January 2018
12:24a EDO STATE GOVERNMENT : receives 720, 993 litres of petroleum products, warns filling ...
2017 NOC NATIONAL OIL : Resuming operations at the Gas Plant in Abu Attifel Field
2017 NOC NATIONAL OIL : Brega Petroleum Marketing Company … efforts made to provide oil derivatives
2017 As U.S. budget fight looms, Republicans flip their fiscal script
2017DJGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed Minutes, U.S. Jobs Report, Eurozone Inflation
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC : OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Procurement of Office Equipment for the use of the different offices..
2Healthcare is a major target for Cyber-criminals
3QIMC runs plants at full capacity to beat blockade
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : EPL ready for January sale
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : for supply Boeing Co.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.