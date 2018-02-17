Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Kampot’s seaport to break ground in March

Fishing boats tied to a dock in Kampot province.

With the bidding process for the project coming to an end, the construction of a new seaport for tourist vessels in Kampot will begin in March, a representative of Kampot's tourism department told Khmer Times.

The project, to be located in Kampot's Tek Chhou district, will be built with a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Soy Sinol, director of Kampot's tourism department, said the groundbreaking for the project will take place in less than two months, with the seaport expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

He also said public bidding for the project has recently concluded, but he did not know what company won the contract to build the new facility.

'4 hectares have been allocated for the project,' Mr Sinol said. 'When completed, it will be able to accommodate ferries with the capacity to carry 200 to 300 people. Around 1000 tourists will use the port every day, according to our experts.

'The port will play a vital role attracting tourists to the provinces, and will give many financial benefits to the people of Kampot.

'It will also facilitate travel alongside the Cambodian coast and enhance the flow of tourists from neighbouring countries,' he added.

The new port is expected to service 360,000 international and domestic tourists a year when it opens in 2019 and 442,000 by 2022, according to ADB.

Business support services will be provided for at least 375 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises located in the seaport's premises. Capacity building services for governmental agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism, will also be made available.

'The project will also facilitate private investment to run international ferry services from the new pier and provide a model for using tourist entry fees and charges to finance maintenance of public facilities,' ADB noted in a recent statement.

Ho Vandy, advisor to the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and President of World Express Tour and Travel, said the port will help promote Cambodia's coast as a tourism destination.

'It will enhance the image of the country, and encourage local business leaders to fund long-term projects that can attract more tourists to the area and to surrounding destinations,' he said.

