Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Myanmar National Airlines hops on twin-destination drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 02:29am CET

Combining Angkor Wat (pictured) and Bagan in the same itinerary

An application to run flights lining world heritage sites in Myanmar and Cambodia has been lodged as part of a bid to boost tourism.

Myanmar National Airlines has applied for a licence as part of a cross-country drive to twin World Heritage sites Bagan and Angkor Wat. The move comes after an MoU between the two countries was signed last month and a 'two countries, one destination' campaign was launched.

Bertie Lawson, managing director of Sampan Travel in Myanmar, said the connection would offer travellers 'greater freedom and flexibility'. However, he pointed out that an increasing number of young travellers are entering Myanmar via land, while senior travellers to the country tend to plan a single destination holiday.

EXO Cambodia product manager Coralie Romano said culture and heritage tours bring 'high-value' tourists, making the move attractive.

However, should the campaign bring the expected tourist boom, Lawson says it needs to be sensitively managed. Angkor Wat is expected to welcome 3.5 million visitors this year and Bagan 350,000.

Read full article at TTGAsia: https://www.ttgasia.com/2017/12/05/myanmar-national-airlines-hops-on-twin-destination-drive/

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 01:29:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 24 December 2017
07:29a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : President invited to witness TAPI gas project groundbreaking ceremony
06:44a PORTLAND FIRE & RESCUE : Responds to SW Portland House Fire Started By Fireplace Ashes
04:34a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : First large amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight
02:49a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese scientists develop fast-charging aluminum-graphene battery
02:29a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar National Airlines hops on twin-destination drive
12/23 NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
12/23 LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
12/23 MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
12/23 MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Exclusive - ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
2CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD : China, Flush With Cash, Sets Sights on Shipping
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN worker dies after being injured in rail yar..
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Vice Media co-founders apologize for 'boy's club' environment at fir..
5ENTERGY CORPORATION : A LOUD S&WB SUCCESS: Test of New Orleans' new, massive generators goes well, agency says

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.