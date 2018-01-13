Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Myanmar and China to partner on travel sector development

Chinese visitors take selfies with their mobile phones on selfie sticks at the entrance of Gubeishui town at the bottom of the Simatai Great Wall in Miyun county, 120 kilometers northeast of Beijing, China, 23 July 2017.

Photo: How Hwee Young/EPA

The Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs association and Tourism Development Commission of Hubei Province of the People's Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on travel sector development of the two countries, state media reported on 26 December.

Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs association Chairman U Thet Lwin Toe said China's economic development is 8 per cent annually and 30 per cent of more than a billion population is middle class and as spending power per capita income increases, there is an increase in the travel sector.

Read full article at mizzima: http://www.mizzima.com/business-domestic/myanmar-and-china-partner-travel-sector-development